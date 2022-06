SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in North Sacramento late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No suspect information was available, but police say they believe the incident is isolated. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are out at the scene and are expected to be in the area through the morning.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO