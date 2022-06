MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – The search for 18-year-old Woodlain Zachee has resumed Thursday with personnel aboard boats using side-scan sonar off the coast off Mission Beach. The young man was among several swimmers who began having trouble staying afloat in the water near Jersey Court about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Lifeguards rescued two distressed youths in the group but were unable to locate a third, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO