BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify two individuals in a theft. According to police, staff at Basil Griffin Park said that sometime between 1:13 and 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 10, two individuals entered the park on foot and broke into a gated area and two trailers, breaking the padlocks on both and stealing power tools worth about $7,000. The two people are also suspected of breaking into a concession building and stealing food, drinks and two cash registers. A lock box was also damaged in the process.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO