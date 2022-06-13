ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville Hardware & Lumber marks 50 years this Saturday with anniversary event, sale

By Edd Pritchard, The Repository
 3 days ago
LAKE TWP. – It has been 50 years since Howard R. Miller Sr. and his sons decided to get into the hardware business.

This Saturday the company — Hartville Hardware & Lumber — marks the anniversary.

The business that started in a 5,000-square-foot building now is recognized as the country's largest independently-owned hardware store. It's been located in a 305,000-square-foot building at 1315 Edison St. NW for 10 years.

Scott Sommers, Hartville Hardware & Lumber president, said this weekend's anniversary will be about showing gratitude to the community.

The company invites the public to help celebrate. Anniversary sales, free concessions, family-friendly entertainment, giveaways and demonstrations by vendors will be part of the effort.

The store is a key component in HRM Enterprises, a family-owned business that operates Hartville Marketplace, Hartville Kitchen and other businesses on the Edison Street NW campus.

The company's history traces to 1939 when Sol Miller opened a livestock auction in Hartville. The business grew and son Harward R. Miller Sr. took over in 1958 following Sol's death.

In 1972, the elder Miller approached his son about buying and managing Lake Value and Service. A different business called Hartville Hardware operated in the community, so the Millers called the operation True Value Hardware.

Howard R. Miller Jr. and his brother, Wayne, who started working at the store after school, broke ground two years later for a 22,000-square-foot store on West Maple Street. Community members help the Millers relocate on Christmas Eve 1974, loading up pickup trucks, flatbeds and even horse-drawn wagons to move material to the new site.

In 1993, the business expanded again with the purchase of a local lumber business. In 2002, the store ended its affiliation with True Value and became Hartville Hardware & Lumber.

Sommers said the store looks forward to connecting with customers this Saturday. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday's event will be the first, a company spokeswoman said. Plans are to schedule additional anniversary celebrations later this year.

Korean company sets up in Lake

A Korean company that specializes in coating equipment and service has leased space in Lake Township.

PlasCell Ohio, which is affiliated with J&L Tech, has leased half of a building at 9067 Pleasantwood Ave. NW, from Putman Properties. The company is locating here to supply services and products to the General Motors electric battery plant near Lordstown.

J&L formed in 1997 and has developed a number of processes for applying coatings and films on various products.

The company has leased 24,000 square feet at the Pleasantwood Avenue NW locations. Putman Properties said the remaining 24,000 square feet is leased by Sarchione Auto Group.

KeyBank competition aims to help women-owned businesses

Businesses owned by women have until the end of July to enter a business pitch competition that offers a $10,000 top prize.

There are opportunities for start-ups and existing businesses, with cash awards totaling $22,000. The grand prize winner will earn $10,000. Businesses in Stark, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties can enter.

Key4Women, a KeyBank program and the SCORE chapter in Cleveland are sponsoring the competition, which will be Oct. 4 at Cuyahoga Community College.

SCORE will select 10 finalists from applicants across Northeast Ohio. The finalists will present a 4-minute pitch and field questions. Final awards will be chosen by a panel of five judges, which will include three local women business owners and two KeyBank bankers.

Winners will be selected based on the quality of the presentation, clarity of business vision and mission, economic impact of the idea, and the soundness of the proposal.

Timken designing, supplying bearings for GE renewable wind turbines

Wind turbines developed by General Electric will be equipped with bearings designed by Timken Co.

The bearings will be used in the GE Renewable Energy's Haliade-X, Timken said in a press release. The turbine will have a capacity of 14 megawatts. The company will begin installing Haliade-X units in 2023.

Timken has worked with GE to supply bearings for the Haliade 1, which had a 6 megawatt capacity and is being used in an off-shore wind farm off the French coast. Timken reached record sales in wind energy in 2021 and the company said it is positioned for continued success in the coming years.

