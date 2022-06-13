ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B-Jay Travelers enjoy 'Footloose'

B-Jay Travelers recently traveled to Myers Theatre to attend a production of “Footloose.” The show is about a young man, Ren, and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment but it unprepared for the rigorous local restrictions, including a ban on dancing. The town reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sigts on Ren as the reverend tries to sabotage his reputation. The show is Oscar and Tony nominated and produced the top 40 song, “Footloose.” Those attending were: Della Deain, Amy Herman, Carla Sanford, Sammie Wickiser, Lisa Haycock, Barb Prather, Kay Conrad, Sue Maculevics, Brenda Woolever, Joe and Elaine Oaks, Sue Wheat, Pauline Hixon, Joan Lomas, Don Drewes, Barb Wade, Fay Hedrick, Kay Stoltz, Jeanne Holdren, Kathy Lynch, Ginny Seiler, Sharon Wilson, Floella Michels, Larna Anderson, Eleanor Mason, Sandy Leist, Kathy and Jim Michels, Jane Peak, Bob and Lena Shelton, Carolyn Fasig, Allan and Clare Kidd, Karen Lucas, Joyce Kasinger, Wanda Lansbery, Ramona Noblit, Jim and Janice Napier and Director Carolyn McDonald. For more information call 928-3282.

