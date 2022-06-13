UCF will join Big 12 in July 2023

This week, some good freebies and fresh looks. Gene Loves Jezebel, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Super Passive, Sandman Sleeps, DJ Lavidicus: When I first saw Gene Loves Jezebel in their prime, my teenage excitement was somewhat blunted by the incestuous stage interplay between twin brothers Jay and Michael Aston. Well, what you get isn't always what you seek — SU-GAR! — and fraternal acrimony ultimately split them into two separate versions of GLJ. In case you're keeping score, the one coming here is the U.K.-based Jay Aston band. The loaded bill also features pre-eminent Dallas goth rockers Rosegarden Funeral Party, Orlando post-punk group Super Passive, South Florida's Sandman Sleeps and Memento Mori's DJ Lavidicus. (8 p.m. Friday, June 17, Will's Pub, $20)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO