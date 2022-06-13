Comedian bringing night of comedy to downtown Glendale

Comedian Nicki Fuchs will lead a night of comedy this week in Glendale.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show Friday, June 17 at The Horny Toad, 6729 N. 57th Drive, in Historic Downtown Glendale.

The L.A.-based comic started performing stand up in Baltimore, Maryland, after graduating with a master’s degree in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University. She was a finalist in the 2014 New Comedian of the Year competition at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. She’s performed across the country ever since.

She’ll be joined in Glendale by Don Dario, Raul Garcia, and Keeley Wolf.