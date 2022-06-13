ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Company that builds self-storage units wants Jacksonville to lift ban in much of downtown

By David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxzPV_0g9Ik9Or00

After shutting the door on new self-storage buildings in most of downtown three years ago, the city of Jacksonville is on the verge of unlocking that ban at the behest of a company that wants to construct a storage building on the downtown Southbank a few blocks from San Marco.

The proposed change in the document known as the downtown overlay has drawn opposition from City Council member LeAnna Cumber along with nearby residents and business owners.

"My constituents don’t want it," Cumber said. "The businesses don’t want it and if we really want to grow downtown, putting storage units throughout downtown is insane. There is zero cities in this country that has grown by putting storage units throughout downtown."

Despite opposition by Cumber, who represents the Southbank, the legislation (2021-821) has momentum for passage as it heads to a vote by the full City Council on Tuesday. The Land Use and Zoning Committee voted 6-1 last week in favor of the change.

Getting better or worse: Shad Khan says downtown Jacksonville has 'gone downhill' but data says otherwise

Downtown residences: From printing presses to apartments: Former Times-Union land slated for redevelopment

Whole Foods coming: Whole Foods Market planning third Jacksonville grocery at One Riverside project

Committee Chairman Rory Diamond, who supports the bill, said as more apartments are built in downtown, the need for storage units will grow so they are part and parcel of bringing more residents into downtown.

He said the self-storage units would have to adhere to design requirements so they blend in with other downtown buildings. Among other mandates, the ground floor would have to set aside space for stores and restaurants for street-level activity.

“They can’t look like your typical storage unit off the highway," Diamond said.

The legislation would not approve construction of any specific self-storage facility in downtown. If City Council agrees to change the downtown overlay, developers would be able to file applications for individual projects that would go through future reviews.

The driving force behind the effort to change the overlay comes from a developer's plan to build a self-storage facility along the Hendricks Avenue corridor of the Southbank in an area that's off-limits now in the current overlay to new storage buildings.

The potential site for that building is at the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive where the Basil Thai restaurant stands.

Legislation differs from DIA recommendation

The proposed change to the overlay won backing of the Land Use and Zoning Committee even though the Downtown Investment Authority and the Downtown Development Review Board say the overlay should remain as it is.

The committee also heard public comments in opposition from a resident of the  Peninsula residential tower, the owner of bb's restaurant and bar and the San Marco Preservation Society .

Opponents said other property just a few minutes outside downtown is already zoned to allow construction of self-storage units that can serve residential growth.

The DIA board told City Council that if council does decide to expand the portions of downtown where self-storage buildings can go, it should limit those to within a 500-foot strip in an outer ring of the overlay's boundaries.

Much of the discussion at last week's Land Use Committee meeting revolved around how to measure the restriction.

Boyer said the DIA's position is that the 500-foot strip would be a "permissive zone" and a new storage building would have to be entirely within the zone

Steve Diebenow, an attorney representing the Simpson Group, which has self-storage facilities across the Southeast, said the 500-foot distance should be from the outer boundary of downtown to the portion of a storage building closest to the downtown border.

The upshot of measuring in that manner is a new self-storage building would be allowed even if the building is not entirely within the zone. Instead, the building could be built so long as a portion of it is inside the zone.

Cumber said Diebenow doesn't want to use the DIA's interpretation of the 500-foot zone because his client's property is located on a lot that's too far away for a building to go entirely inside the zone.

City Council member Michael Boylan, the only member of the Land Use and Zoning Committee to vote against changing the overlay, said he is concerned that would have "unintended consequences" for other parts of downtown.

He said rather than change the entire overlay, the company that wants to build the self-storage building should just file for a planned unit development on that one piece of property.

Diebenow said even after changing the downtown overlay, any proposed self-storage buildings still would go through project-by-project review in order to get zoning exceptions, a process he said is similar to approving a planned unit development.

Scenic Jacksonville added its voice to the opposition Monday when it emailed council members urging them to reject the legislation, saying a change in the overlay would hurt the "positive momentum of our downtown revitalization."

Scenic Jacksonville Executive Director Nancy Powell said storage buildings take up space that more vibrant, people-oriented uses would otherwise add to downtown.

"The edges of downtown in some cities become some of the most innovative, interesting and affordable places to live and play, so allowing self-storage facilities in the perimeter does not support revitalization or affordability," she wrote.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Company that builds self-storage units wants Jacksonville to lift ban in much of downtown

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Morgan & Morgan permit issued for Brooklyn move

The city issued a permit June 15 for the Morgan & Morgan law firm’s move from VyStar Tower at 76 S. Laura St. Downtown to 501 Riverside Ave. in Brooklyn. Opus Group Inc. is the contractor for the interior renovation of 42,650 square feet of space on the 11th and 12th floors at a job cost of $834,088.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Juneteenth more than just a holiday for many Jacksonville organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Juneteenth is this weekend, and plenty of Jacksonville organizations have planned to uniquely celebrate the holiday. June 19 marks 157 years since enslaved people in Galveston, Texas officially received word that they were free. Juneteenth is more than just a holiday for Tanisha Crisp, Move for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leanna Cumber
Person
Shad Khan
floridapolitics.com

Unions line up with Garrett Dennis in HD 14

Endorsements are flying in what could be an open Primary. A Democrat running in Jacksonville’s House District 14 trumpeted two union endorsements this week. City Councilman Garrett Dennis scored endorsements from Florida chapters of the Service Employees International Union and the AFSMCE. “We believe that you are the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park sends out letter about drinking water

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Residents of Orange Park got a letter Monday about their drinking water, saying it did not meet their quality requirements. A test in March showed positive for total coliform bacteria. The letter says the town did not run tests within 24 hours of the distribution test, so they can’t be sure of the drinking water’s quality at that time.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant gets fine for violations

Pasta Market Italian Restaurant and Clam Bar in Orange Park received a fine of $1,600 from state restaurant inspectors last month. The restaurant, 1930 Kingsley Ave, has been inspected seven times by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation since last October. During a restaurant inspection on Oct. 22, the restaurant was cited for 29 violations, including seven considered high priority – the most severe violation.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Face masks mandated for 5,500+ personnel at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Naval Air Station Jacksonville has not changed its policy on face masks base-wide, thousands of personnel in the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast are now required to wear the protective equipment in indoor settings. According to NAS Jacksonville public affairs representative Kaylee Larocque, “NAS Jax Commanding...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Jacksonville#Land Use#City Council#Southbank#Whole Foods#Committee#Brin
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville artist suing Shein for $100 million

A Jacksonville freelance artist is suing a China-based online fashion retailer for copyright infringement and is seeking more than $100 million in damages. Magdalena Mollman, known professionally as Maggie Stephenson, is represented by the Holland & Knight law firm. The complaint was filed June 15 in the U.S. District Court,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 6.15.22: Senate shot

Qualifying week brings a few surprises to Northeast Florida. There are two open Senate seats in Northeast Florida. Voters won’t have a say when it comes to the Republican one. In contrast, the other will be the subject of a pitched, brutal, divisive — and now closed — Democratic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wjct.org

Drone photos show Confederate flag atop Springfield Park monument

The intense dispute over a Confederate monument in Springfield Park has often referred to the large statue inside it depicting a woman reading to two children, but City Council member Matt Carlucci is spotlighting the other statue on top of the monument as he presses for moving it from city-owned land.
News4Jax.com

Blue Crab Crabhouse making strides to reopen after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Blue Crab Crabhouse restaurant on Julington Creek Road said it was moving forward to reopen on Tuesday after a fire broke out on May 30. The restaurant said a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the restaurant -- which was closed at the time -- and called the police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 jump off outbound cargo ship into St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three crew members of the cargo vessel Simba jumped off the outbound ship into the St. Johns River in the Mayport area on Wednesday morning, according to Customs and Border Protection. The Coast Guard originally told News4JAX that two men jumped overboard. Witnesses called 911, reporting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy