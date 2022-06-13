Company that builds self-storage units wants Jacksonville to lift ban in much of downtown

After shutting the door on new self-storage buildings in most of downtown three years ago, the city of Jacksonville is on the verge of unlocking that ban at the behest of a company that wants to construct a storage building on the downtown Southbank a few blocks from San Marco.

The proposed change in the document known as the downtown overlay has drawn opposition from City Council member LeAnna Cumber along with nearby residents and business owners.

"My constituents don’t want it," Cumber said. "The businesses don’t want it and if we really want to grow downtown, putting storage units throughout downtown is insane. There is zero cities in this country that has grown by putting storage units throughout downtown."

Despite opposition by Cumber, who represents the Southbank, the legislation (2021-821) has momentum for passage as it heads to a vote by the full City Council on Tuesday. The Land Use and Zoning Committee voted 6-1 last week in favor of the change.

Committee Chairman Rory Diamond, who supports the bill, said as more apartments are built in downtown, the need for storage units will grow so they are part and parcel of bringing more residents into downtown.

He said the self-storage units would have to adhere to design requirements so they blend in with other downtown buildings. Among other mandates, the ground floor would have to set aside space for stores and restaurants for street-level activity.

“They can’t look like your typical storage unit off the highway," Diamond said.

The legislation would not approve construction of any specific self-storage facility in downtown. If City Council agrees to change the downtown overlay, developers would be able to file applications for individual projects that would go through future reviews.

The driving force behind the effort to change the overlay comes from a developer's plan to build a self-storage facility along the Hendricks Avenue corridor of the Southbank in an area that's off-limits now in the current overlay to new storage buildings.

The potential site for that building is at the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive where the Basil Thai restaurant stands.

Legislation differs from DIA recommendation

The proposed change to the overlay won backing of the Land Use and Zoning Committee even though the Downtown Investment Authority and the Downtown Development Review Board say the overlay should remain as it is.

The committee also heard public comments in opposition from a resident of the Peninsula residential tower, the owner of bb's restaurant and bar and the San Marco Preservation Society .

Opponents said other property just a few minutes outside downtown is already zoned to allow construction of self-storage units that can serve residential growth.

The DIA board told City Council that if council does decide to expand the portions of downtown where self-storage buildings can go, it should limit those to within a 500-foot strip in an outer ring of the overlay's boundaries.

Much of the discussion at last week's Land Use Committee meeting revolved around how to measure the restriction.

Boyer said the DIA's position is that the 500-foot strip would be a "permissive zone" and a new storage building would have to be entirely within the zone

Steve Diebenow, an attorney representing the Simpson Group, which has self-storage facilities across the Southeast, said the 500-foot distance should be from the outer boundary of downtown to the portion of a storage building closest to the downtown border.

The upshot of measuring in that manner is a new self-storage building would be allowed even if the building is not entirely within the zone. Instead, the building could be built so long as a portion of it is inside the zone.

Cumber said Diebenow doesn't want to use the DIA's interpretation of the 500-foot zone because his client's property is located on a lot that's too far away for a building to go entirely inside the zone.

City Council member Michael Boylan, the only member of the Land Use and Zoning Committee to vote against changing the overlay, said he is concerned that would have "unintended consequences" for other parts of downtown.

He said rather than change the entire overlay, the company that wants to build the self-storage building should just file for a planned unit development on that one piece of property.

Diebenow said even after changing the downtown overlay, any proposed self-storage buildings still would go through project-by-project review in order to get zoning exceptions, a process he said is similar to approving a planned unit development.

Scenic Jacksonville added its voice to the opposition Monday when it emailed council members urging them to reject the legislation, saying a change in the overlay would hurt the "positive momentum of our downtown revitalization."

Scenic Jacksonville Executive Director Nancy Powell said storage buildings take up space that more vibrant, people-oriented uses would otherwise add to downtown.

"The edges of downtown in some cities become some of the most innovative, interesting and affordable places to live and play, so allowing self-storage facilities in the perimeter does not support revitalization or affordability," she wrote.

