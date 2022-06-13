The flag on the Springfield Park monument? Also Confederate, according to Carlucci's drone photos

The intense dispute over a Confederate monument in Springfield Park has often referred to the large statue inside it depicting a woman reading to two children, but City Council member Matt Carlucci is spotlighting the other statue on top of the monument as he presses for moving it from city-owned land.

Carlucci used close-up photos taken by an aerial drone to show that while the woman inside the monument is holding a book, the weathered statue of a robe-draped woman on top of the roof is holding a Confederate flag.

He intends to use the photos as part of his closing argument at the Tuesday meeting of City Council when he seeks support for a resolution calling for moving the monument out of Springfield Park.

"This monument is not good for Jacksonville’s soul," he said.

Carlucci said he's heard different opinions about whether the bronze statue atop the monument contains a partly furled Confederate flag. He said the drone photos establish it has features of the "stars and bars" Confederate flag pattern.

"The Confederate flag, be it in bronze or cloth, in whole or in part, has no place in a public park or public property in Jacksonville, Fla.," he said. "These public spaces are for friendship, family fun, and unity. Division has no place in our public parks."

He said it's time to "quickly remove" a monument with a Confederate flag on it that was put in Springfield Park in 1915. He said the installation of the monument came a half century after the Civil War ended to "send an oppressive message" to Black residents during the Jim Crow era of segregation.

The Confederate flag is not plainly visible because of the age of the statue. But a short history of the monument written by a local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans says it is a Confederate flag held by the "heroic figure of a young woman."

"Clothed in Grecian drapery, she stands over 13 feet high and clasps the fallen banner — a half-furled Confederate flag," the history by the Kirby-Smith Camp No. 1209 says.

Carlucci's resolution for moving the monument faced defeats last week in the Neighborhoods Committee and the Rules Committee. Council members voting in opposition said they want to carry out the "community conversation" they previously agreed to have on the future of all Confederate monuments and markers before voting on what to do about them.

Mayor Lenny Curry already supports moving the Springfield Park monument titled "Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy."

Curry, who ordered the take-down in summer 2020 of a Confederate solider statue in front of Jacksonville City Hall, filed legislation last year for $1.3 million to dismantle the Springfield Park monument. City Council voted to withdraw that legislation and take the matter of the monument's future into its own hands.

Carlucci's resolution would have the city set aside $500,000 for dismantling the monument and moving it to storage. He said if that's not enough to cover the full cost, he has assurances from people outside government they will put up whatever additional money is needed. He has not identified who those financial backers are.

The council approved a wide-ranging strategic plan in January that called for a "community conversation" on Confederate monuments and markers with a recommendation on whether to move, keep or add more information about them in time for any needed funding to go in the 2022-23 budget.

Council won't meet that deadline but still plans to have the community conversations this year, overseen by a panel of local civic leaders who will make a recommendation to City Council. The council will make the final decision.

Carlucci voted for that strategic plan, but he said it's time to make a decision on the monument.