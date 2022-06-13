B-Jay Travelers enjoy 'Footloose'

Click here to read the full article. “Native humor can be dark and raunchy — and it’s weird,” says Tazbah Chavez, a writer, producer and director on “Reservation Dogs,” the off-kilter show that follows Native teenagers navigating their community in rural Oklahoma.
The quirky, often bittersweet series is both goofy and sublime, and the comedy-drama’s first season has already garnered two Independent Spirit Awards, a Peabody Award, a Gotham Award, an American Film Institute Award and Television Academy Honors. Created by writer-director Sterlin Harjo, a Seminole and Muscogee Creek filmmaker from Oklahoma, and New Zealand-born filmmaker Taika Waititi, the pair of...
