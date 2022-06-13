ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Man seriously hurt in shooting at S. Monroe McDonald's; Man shot, women battered after break-in

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IBYo_0g9Ik0SK00

A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting inside a McDonald's Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and South Monroe Street, said spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The shooting started inside the McDonald's after a physical altercation, Turner said. Shots struck the wall, windows and work area inside the fast food eatery.

The shooting spilled into the parking lot, before the injured man ran to the Circle K across the street where he was found by police.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting, though potential suspects have been identified, Turner said. The investigation is ongoing.

Man breaks-in to home before battering woman, shooting man

Then just before 6 a.m. Sunday, a man broke into a home in the 2900 block of Sharer Road before he battered a woman and shot a man who tried to intervene, according to a TPD incident analysis.

The man was seriously injured, the report said, adding that "the suspect and the female victim are known to each other."

Despite, TPD identifying all parties involved, no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

There have been at least 66 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 41 injuries and 12 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat .

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man seriously hurt in shooting at S. Monroe McDonald's; Man shot, women battered after break-in

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Suspects shoot at deputies in Monticello, no injuries reported

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says suspects shot at deputies as they were following up on an ongoing investigation at a house on Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon. According to Sheriff Mac McNeil, when the deputies got out of their cars, the suspects fired two or...
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Quincy police investigating homicide

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a homicide on Live Oak Street that happened Tuesday night. QPD says 38-year-old Nathaniel Price was shot and killed in his home around 10 p.m. Police say Price and the person of interest knew each other in some way, but it’s unclear how well.
QUINCY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCTV

LCSO responds to shots fired call at Springfield Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call about shots fired at the Springfield Apartments Wednesday. The call about the incident on Joe Louis Street came in before noon, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Angela Green. One person has been taken...
WCTV

Family that was victim of triple shooting on road to recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A family is trying to pick up the pieces following a shooting that eventually led to the death of a Tallahassee police officer. Tyunna Cleveland, 19, is now back home less than a week after police say her father, Tyrone Cleveland, opened fire, shooting Tyunna, her sister and her mother.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gun Violence#Circle K#Violent Crime#S Monroe#Mcdonald#Tpd#Subscrib
wfxl.com

Bainbridge Public Safety seeking suspect identity

Bainbridge Public Safety needs the community's help identifying an individual in regards to a shoplifting incident from a local business in Bainbridge. Contact Bainbridge Public Safety at (248) 2038 if you have any information.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WCTV

Fallen Tallahassee police officer's funeral procession

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers filled the Civic Center Wednesday morning to celebrate the life of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher Fariello. Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team. Updated: 20 hours ago. Leon County...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. According to TPD, officers arrived to the Circle K gas station on South Monroe Street just after 3 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Officers discovered an injured man inside. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, officers said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley honored for 30 years

Police Chief Fred Mosley was duly recognized at the Monticello City Council meeting last week for his long and dedicated service to the city. Captain Jack Pitts, with the Monticello Police Department (MPD), did the honors, presenting the chief with a plaque commemorating his 30 years of service to the city.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Leon County Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in ‘Smash and Grab’ cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins, and it is urging residents to be more careful. Smash-and-grab incidents are becoming more popular, according to the sheriff’s office. This is when a person breaks a window to steal valuables out of your car.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy