Man seriously hurt in shooting at S. Monroe McDonald's; Man shot, women battered after break-in

A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting inside a McDonald's Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and South Monroe Street, said spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The shooting started inside the McDonald's after a physical altercation, Turner said. Shots struck the wall, windows and work area inside the fast food eatery.

The shooting spilled into the parking lot, before the injured man ran to the Circle K across the street where he was found by police.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting, though potential suspects have been identified, Turner said. The investigation is ongoing.

Man breaks-in to home before battering woman, shooting man

Then just before 6 a.m. Sunday, a man broke into a home in the 2900 block of Sharer Road before he battered a woman and shot a man who tried to intervene, according to a TPD incident analysis.

The man was seriously injured, the report said, adding that "the suspect and the female victim are known to each other."

Despite, TPD identifying all parties involved, no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

There have been at least 66 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 41 injuries and 12 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat .

