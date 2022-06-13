ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices are soaring in the U.S.: 5 tips on how you can save your money

By Mark H. Bickel, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Another weekend has come and gone and once again gas prices are making headlines.

According to AAA in Tampa, the national average price for gasoline exceeded $5 a gallon over the weekend. The average price is also above $5 a gallon in 21 states and the District of Columbia.

Florida's state average has not exceeded the $5 threshold, yet it's not far off, according to the AAA press release.

Florida gas prices averaged $4.89 per gallon on Sunday. The state average set another record high after increasing 13 cents per gallon during the past week.

Florida gas prices are now 65% more expensive than a year ago. On average it costs $72 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That's $28 more than what drivers paid this time last year.

Although the state average remains below $5 a gallon, drivers in South Florida are already beginning to see regular unleaded prices above $5.

In Lee County the average price for gas today (June 13) is $4.874. In Collier County the average is $4.917.

As the prices continue to increase for gasoline, AAA offers these five tips on how to save at the pump:

How to save money at the gas pump

  1. Combine errands to limit driving time.
  2. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  3. Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  4. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  5. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Gas prices are soaring in the U.S.: 5 tips on how you can save your money

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

