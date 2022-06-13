ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia's A1 Grill, Teriyaki & Roll serves healthful, delicious Asian fusion

By Kathy Young, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
When you dine at A1 Grill, Teriyaki & Roll, be prepared for generous portions that are beautifully plated, “bowled” or rolled. Think carefully when deciding what to order from perfectly grilled beef, chicken, salmon, and shrimp offerings plus superior steamed veggies — broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, and scallions.

Then prepare to enjoy your meal served on the best steamed sticky rice in town and enhanced with delicious “secret” sauces that are allergy-friendly. If you usually avoid Asian food, give A1 Grill a try.

A1 Grill is a definite favorite restaurant for discriminating diners.

Start with good basics

Innam Kuu came to the United States from South Korea in 1977 and began her nursing career. She was already a fantastic and inventive cook, with a flair that showed everyone chemistry was one of her special skills.

Cooking is chemistry with “edible results,” and she enjoyed developing and refining her expertise in the kitchen. As a child, she had sensitivities to some additives in the traditional Asian sauces, dressings and dips that her family enjoyed every day, and she knew others had the same issues.

One of the most common “culprits” for sensitivities is monosodium glutamate or MSG, a flavor enhancer found naturally in foods like tomatoes and cheese.

Kuu began experimenting with different ingredients to enhance the flavors while avoiding the sensitivities. Many family members and friends actually preferred Kuu’s sauces over traditional ones.

Kuu’s “cooking chemistry” developed into what she calls her “house-secret sauces,” creating Asian dishes that were unbeatable.

Time for a change

Eventually, Kuu decided to change careers. From the feedback in her kitchen and from her own experience, she knew a restaurant serving Chinese, Korean and Japanese dishes with her special sauces, dips, and dressings would be a big success in the High Desert.

She was already active in the High Desert’s South Korean community, helping to found and grow the Korean Church in Phelan, which currently has more than 80 members. Accepting the challenge of opening a new business would not be difficult because of her people skills as well as her proven abilities in the kitchen.

Kuu found the perfect location, a former chicken restaurant on Bear Valley Road complete with a functional and well-designed kitchen, drive-thru window, and ample seating for groups of any size.

The name A1 Grill, Teriyaki & Roll symbolized the preparation — grilled meat, chicken, and seafood — as well as the delightful fusion of Asian dishes on her menu.

Where to start

The menu website a1grill.com reveals photos of every dish — beautiful Teriyaki Bowls and Teriyaki Plates with options for vegetarians and vegans. Angus beef, chicken, wild-caught Atlantic salmon, and shrimp are grilled and served solo atop premium steamed sticky rice or combined with steamed vegetables adding color and tasty textures.

A quick glance at Appetizers reveals choices like deep-fried beef dumplings, edamame, vegetable egg rolls, and crab Rangoon.

Teriyaki Bowls and Plates are available with or without the secret teriyaki sauce, but those who ask for it on the side the first time often want extra sauce the next time they stop in.

Teriyaki plates include fresh fruit and green salad, and the latter brings up another “house-secret sauce,” the dressing. Its major ingredient is carrots.

Sushi, anyone?

Trained sushi chefs make each roll fresh to order. Fifteen different rolls are available, with colorful, fresh, and delicious ingredients that make a beautiful picture on the plate.

Specialty new item

A1 Grill’s spicy wings are perfect as an appetizer or included as a “side” with a Bowl or Plate.

Full menu of Chinese dishes

The various Chinese options include Kung Pao — veggies, shrimp, or chicken; fried rice on its own or with veggies, shrimp or chicken; chow mein — check out the rice/mein combo — and favorites like orange chicken, spicy garlic chicken and broccoli beef.

Soup lovers may choose from Miso, Wonton or War Wonton.

If you are having a “salad only” kind of day, ask for Fresh Green Salad with or without succulent chicken served with or without teriyaki sauce.

Dessert options are both delicious and fun: Mochi, a Japanese “gooey rice mochi dough” with ice cream filling, and Green Tea ice cream.

When you go

At Grill, Teriyaki & Roll, 15061 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia CA 92345. 760-949-8900. Menu available at a1grill.com.

Open every day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dine-in, drive-thru, take-out.

Dining Around

If you would like your own restaurant or your favorite eatery profiled in Dining Around, please contact Kathy Young at the Daily Press by email, or text 760-953-8682.

