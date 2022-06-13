36 Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed By Fiancé

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly April shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Tavon Jamal Green was taken into custody on murder and gun charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Whittington, Baltimore Police said.
Whittington was found shot multiple times shortly after midnight April 2 in the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street. He died of his injuries five days later.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Whittington was involved in a dispute with someone before he was shot, police said.
Court records show a warrant was issued May 15 for Green’s arrest. Police said that warrant was served Wednesday.
Green is charged with first- and second-degree murder and a list of firearm offenses related to the shooting, court records show.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police arrested a 15-year-old Howard County boy Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another teenager in the Inner Harbor over Memorial Day Weekend. Police said around 7:30 p.m. on May 28 he shot and killed 17-year-old Neal Mack III in the 300 block...
Police are investigating four separate Baltimore shootings with two men killed. On Tuesday at approximately 11:03PM, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 32-year-old man suffering from...
A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able...
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Monday in a double shooting in Southeast, D.C. Police say Xavier Spruill of Baltimore arrived at a D.C. hospital around 7:40 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds. Investigators say Spruill and a second person were shot in the 3400...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said.
The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place.
Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a...
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy last month. Baltimore police said Neal Mack III, 17, was shot and killed in a triple shooting at the Inner Harbor on May 28. Police said they arrested the 15-year-old boy at his home Wednesday...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 0