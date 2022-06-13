ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

36 Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed By Fiancé

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a Southeast Baltimore shooting that left...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 22, Charged With Murder In Deadly West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly April shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Tavon Jamal Green was taken into custody on murder and gun charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Whittington, Baltimore Police said. Whittington was found shot multiple times shortly after midnight April 2 in the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street. He died of his injuries five days later. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Whittington was involved in a dispute with someone before he was shot, police said. Court records show a warrant was issued May 15 for Green’s arrest. Police said that warrant was served Wednesday. Green is charged with first- and second-degree murder and a list of firearm offenses related to the shooting, court records show.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fiance#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 2 killed in Baltimore shootings overnight

Police are investigating four separate Baltimore shootings with two men killed. On Tuesday at approximately 11:03PM, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 32-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead In Ca In Baltimore

A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Killed, 2 Others Wounded In Series Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said. The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place. Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified. About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy