36 Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed By Fiancé

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly April shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Tavon Jamal Green was taken into custody on murder and gun charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Whittington, Baltimore Police said. Whittington was found shot multiple times shortly after midnight April 2 in the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street. He died of his injuries five days later. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Whittington was involved in a dispute with someone before he was shot, police said. Court records show a warrant was issued May 15 for Green’s arrest. Police said that warrant was served Wednesday. Green is charged with first- and second-degree murder and a list of firearm offenses related to the shooting, court records show.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO