A Merkel man wanted on federal warrants for multiple narcotics charges was arrested last week after leading officers on a foot chase in the parking lot of an Abilene business, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release Monday morning.

A federal grand jury had indicted the suspect on several charges of illegal drug possession and distribution following an extended investigation by the TCSO narcotics unit, the release said.

Narcotics officers were notified of the suspect's location Thursday at the Walmart store in southwest Abilene.

After a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody. Officers also reported he had 4 ounces of methamphetamine in his possession.

The suspect in the Taylor County Jail, according to online records Monday morning.

Woman arrested for stolen car found hiding meth inside herself

In a separate report released by Abilene Police Department on Monday, a woman arrested for driving a stolen car was found to be concealing narcotics within her person.

According to the report, the APD officer detained the woman Friday after noticing she had pulled into a north Abilene motel parking lot in a car that did not match its license plates.

After being questioned about the vehicle, the woman reported to another officer that she was hiding drugs inside of her vagina, the release said, and produced a plastic bag containing approximately 5.14 grams of methamphetamine.

The woman was transported to Taylor County Jail, police said, where she was booked and released to jail staff.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Two meth-related arrests made in Abilene, one involving foot base and other a stolen car