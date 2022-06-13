ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Hill, the younger brother of Alize Johnson, is at Missouri State

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

The younger brother of one of the best players to come through Missouri State is at the school with the hopes of joining the basketball team.

David Hill, the younger brother of Alize Johnson, will join the Bears next season. He was seen in a photograph tweeted by head coach Dana Ford during a team gathering. Johnson confirmed in a text message to the News-Leader that Hill is at Missouri State.

Hill was previously committed to playing basketball at Towson. Due to the number of available scholarships, it is unclear whether Hill would be on scholarship or a preferred walk-on with the Bears.

The 6-foot-2 guard attended St. John Neumann Regional Academy in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 2021 before playing a year of prep ball.

Hill was an all-state performer during his final three seasons at Neumann. He reached the 1,000-point plateau as a junior and averaged 24 points per game during his senior year.

Hill once held offers from Towson, Southeast Missouri State, Kent State, Indiana State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Ford also has an offer extended out to Hill's younger brother, Davion Hill, who is entering his senior year at Neumann. He also holds offers from Towson and Kent State along with Maryland. He's coming off a junior season that earned him Pennsylvania's Class A Player of the Year while averaging 26.1 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: David Hill, the younger brother of Alize Johnson, is at Missouri State

