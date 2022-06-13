Toms River Officials Propose Strictest Teen Curfew in America

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. I was just speaking with Jan from Forked River about the Forked River Diner and she says she always forgets about this place when it comes to diners. Jan then wrote me and said she went to the Forked River Diner last week and it never disappoints. Exactly.

