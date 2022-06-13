ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River Officials Propose Strictest Teen Curfew in America

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River officials are looking into whether they can reinstate...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 28

CuzzoP.Johnsonthe4th
3d ago

they did it to themselves if you didnt do illegal activities and leave the beach a mess and werent so loud they wouldnt have to do this

Reply(3)
11
Jackie Bullock
3d ago

great idea! they should be banned from the OC Mall too, without a parent. They are rowdy and destructive.

Reply
10
Connie Smith
3d ago

i remember when seaside had a crefew ..for teens 9 pm..if they were found on the street after that hour they went to jail

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
Normandy Beach, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
92.7 WOBM

This Little Diner in Forked River, NJ is Always So Good

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. I was just speaking with Jan from Forked River about the Forked River Diner and she says she always forgets about this place when it comes to diners. Jan then wrote me and said she went to the Forked River Diner last week and it never disappoints. Exactly.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

This poisonous plant can kill you and it’s all over NJ

I can’t even tell you how many old movies would reference “hemlock,” that always feared, rarely seen pretty little wildflower that is actually quite lethal. And now, it’s being found in New Jersey and all over the country. There’s not a state in the country that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Beach#United States#Murphy#American#Hill#Council
New Jersey Monthly

Resort Restaurant Brings Mediterranean Flavor to Long Branch; Other Dining News

Chef Nina Clemente is bringing fresh Mediterranean flavors to the Long Branch waterfront. The menu ranges from branzino to za’atar lamb chops to seafood towers and more. Locally brewed beers, from Beach Haus Brewing (Belmar), Asbury Brewing and others are available, in addition to house-made cocktails. Open for brunch and dinner.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
MyChesCo

Two New Jersey Women Charged in $175 Million Check-Cashing Scheme

CAMDEN, NJ — Two Burlington County women with businesses in Riverside, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were arrested on June 9, 2022, and charged with operating an illegal unlicensed check-cashing operation that cashed over $175 million in checks and failed to file Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) on their customers, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy