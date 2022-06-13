ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County lottery winner, 28, screamed at top of lungs after hitting jackpot

By Amy Huschka, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWGuO_0g9IjgHg00

A Macomb County woman screamed at the top of her lungs when she won a $277,012 Fantasy 5 jackpot, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"Winning is such a blessing!" said the 28-year-old woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous after matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing: 06-09-16-26-39.

“I recently started playing Fantasy 5 and this was the fifth ticket I’d ever purchased for the game,” said the winner. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I started screaming at the top of my lungs.”

She bought the ticket at Smokers House Shop, 26193 West 6 Mile Road, Redford. She claimed her winnings, which she plans on using to purchase a new home, at lottery headquarters.

Follow Detroit Free Press on Twitter (@freep), Instagram (@detroitfreepress) and like us on Facebook (@detroitfreepress).

Contact Amy Huschka: ahuschka@freepress.com or follow her on Twitter (@aetmanshuschka).

Stay connected and stay informed. Become a subscriber.

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman felt like she couldn’t breathe when she won $2 million playing the $80 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky 21-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart, located at 1000 West Parnall Road in Jackson.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox17.com

Michigan man robbed of $20k chain he bought after winning $30k lottery

MICHIGAN (TND) — A Michigan man was robbed of a gold chain he bought right after winning the lottery. The man, who was identified as Jamal, said he won $30,000 playing the lottery and bought a $20,000 gold chain before having his jewelry stolen at a gas station in Detroit, according to WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Twitter#Detroit#The Michigan Lottery#Smokers House Shop#Follow Detroit Free Press
Midland Daily News

Someone won $25,000 for life in Michigan Lottery

For the second time in two weeks, a Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life online at MichiganLottery.com. A ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 11-19-21-39-46 –...
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Convicted of Motel Trist Murder

Michigan Man Convicted of Motel Trist MurderMichigan Mugshot. A man in Michigan has been convicted of murdering a well-known stylist whom he met on a dating app. The man, Jimmy Pickett, was convicted of second-degree murder. The maximum sentence for this charge is life in prison.
1051thebounce.com

Most Popular Baby Names in Michigan

It’s always fun to see what baby names are trending each year. I looked up my name, Anne, and discovered it’s not a very popular name anymore. It’s not even inside the top 100 of girls’ baby names. That’s a bummer, but hey, I still like my name.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit tax preparer pleads guilty to costing IRS $800K with false returns

A Detroit tax preparer is facing three years in prison after pleading guilty to filing false reports she admitted cost the agency more than $800,000. Daneilla Allen, who co-owned All Star Tax Services and had locations in Michigan and Ohio, cultivated a reputation for good refunds, but did so by filing returns with with "fictitious business income and expenses, and false itemized deductions and education credits," the Free Press reports. The case covers filings from 2014-18.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The 6 best Italian sub sandwiches in Macomb County

You could say I was inspired to write about Italian submarine sandwiches by the guide to Macomb County dining that I compiled this week. Honestly, though, a good Italian sub on fresh bread with quality meat, cheese and a great sauce has been my go-to lunch for years. Largely due to the many Italian delis and markets, I've found that the city's east side suburbs are a great place to locate a fantastic sandwich.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Food in the 586: Your dining guide to Macomb County

Macomb, Michigan's third-largest county, is known for many things. Among them, having more than 30 miles of shoreline and being home to 130 parks, 100 marinas and one 35-foot golden ring. Compared to its neighbors Oakland and Wayne counties, however, I'm not sure that Macomb County is as well-known for...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Magnolia State Live

Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

The owner of a lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24 hours to claim their winnings before the ticket becomes a worthless piece of paper. Mississippi Lottery officials say a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket that was purchased for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing is set to expire at the end of the day today — June 14.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy