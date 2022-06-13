ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four EF-1 tornadoes struck northeast Kansas on Saturday, derailing train cars and damaging property

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Four small tornadoes moved late Saturday through parts of Pottawatomie and Marshall counties in northeast Kansas, the National Weather Service said. No one was hurt or killed.

The twisters derailed train cars and damaged trees, power poles and a barn, the weather service indicated in graphics posted on the website of its Topeka office.

The tornadoes came on a night when severe storms moved south from southeast Nebraska into northeast Kansas.

Marshall County tornadoes

Trees, power poles and a barn were damaged by an EF-1 tornado that touched down at 5:53 p.m. three miles south of Oketo in Marshall County, and stayed on the ground for 4.5 miles and 13 minutes, the weather service said.

That twister rose back into the air at 6:06 p.m., three miles east/northeast of Marysville, it said. The tornado generated peak winds of 90 mph and had a maximum width of 50 yards.

Train cars were derailed and trees and power poles damaged by an EF-1 tornado that touched down at 6:26 p.m., three miles north/northeast of Blue Rapids in Marshall County, and stayed on the ground for 1.6 miles and five minutes, the weather service said.

The twister rose back into the sky at 6:31 p.m., one mile north of Blue Rapids, it said. The tornado generated peak wind speeds of 90 mph and had a maximum width of 50 yards.

An EF-1 tornado touched down at 5:40 p.m. in southeast Nebraska, seven miles south/southwest of Wymore, Neb., and stayed on the ground going northeast for 4.1 miles and 13 minutes, the weather service said.

The twister rose back into the sky at 5:53 p.m. three miles west/northwest of Oketo in Marshall County, it said. The tornado generated peak wind speeds of 90 mph and had a maximum width of 150 yards.

Pottawatomie County tornado

An EF-1 tornado touched down at 7:02 p.m., three miles east of Olsburg in western Pottawatomie County, and stayed on the ground going south for 11 miles and 13 minutes, the weather service said.

The twister rose back into the sky at 7:15 p.m., near Spillway State Park at the southeast edge of Tuttle Creek Lake, it said. The tornado generated peak wind speeds of 99 mph and had a maximum width of 30 yards.

Topeka was spared from weekend storms

Saturday evening's storms missed the Topeka area, moving southward through an area to the west of the capital city.

Topeka officially recorded no precipitation at all on Saturday, according to the website of the weather service's Topeka office.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

