Boone County Emergency Management Announces Cooling Shelters During Heat Advisory

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flash Flood Warning:. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Des Moines IA 314 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE, SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON, SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN, NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHWESTERN STORY COUNTIES... At 314 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Ames, Nevada, Story City, Roland, Jewell Junction, Gilbert, Iowa State Center, Hubbard, Zearing, Radcliffe, Ellsworth, Union, McCallsburg, New Providence, Randall, Buckeye, St. Anthony, Garden City, Drake Airport and Iowa Falls Municipal Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO