Boone County, IA

Boone County Emergency Management Announces Cooling Shelters During Heat Advisory

 3 days ago

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Hayes has announced that Boone, Madrid and Ogden will have cooling shelters available during the Heat Advisory. The announcement was made this morning:. In anticipation of high temperatures over the next few days in Boone County, Iowa. These cities are providing...

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
Boone County Announces Road Projects

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Engineers office has announced some planned road projects for this week. Fort Dodge Asphalt will be in town working on 3 Roads in Boone County doing Micro Surfacing. Please use caution. The road will be open to traffic but you will be inconvenienced. Work should commence on Thursday and be complete some time Friday afternoon.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Ames Prepares For Minor Flooding Potential

(Ames, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Story, Boone, Hamilton, and Hardin counties has elevated the levels of local creeks and rivers. The National Weather Service says those four counties received between two and four inches of rain, with Story City receiving 4.6 inches. The City of Ames is preparing...
AMES, IA
A new Olive Garden is coming to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Olive Garden has announced it is coming to Des Moines' south side. The new restaurant will be built along Southeast 14th Street, just north of Army Post. The owner of the property says construction will start in July, and could be open by end of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
New 7-story building approved for Des Moines’ East Village

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new apartment building will soon be built in the East Village. The Des Moines City Council approved the plan for the 7-story building to go up near East Sixth and Walnut streets. That's the highest allowed for building in the East Village. Developers say...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is...
IOWA STATE
Three Madison County ambulance employees terminated or resigned

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other employees also...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Warning

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flash Flood Warning:. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Des Moines IA 314 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE, SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON, SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN, NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHWESTERN STORY COUNTIES... At 314 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Ames, Nevada, Story City, Roland, Jewell Junction, Gilbert, Iowa State Center, Hubbard, Zearing, Radcliffe, Ellsworth, Union, McCallsburg, New Providence, Randall, Buckeye, St. Anthony, Garden City, Drake Airport and Iowa Falls Municipal Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED.
DES MOINES, IA
Rain and hail causes some crop replanting

DES MOINES — Some Iowa farmers had to replant following rain and hail last week. The USDA report shows the corn planting was completed by the end of the week and just three percent of the beans remain to be planted. There were some reports however of pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe hail that led to farmers replanting some damaged crops.
IOWA STATE
Two Greene County Residents Charged In Carroll County District Court For Providing False Information During Firearm Purchase

Two Greene County residents face felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly providing false information in order to obtain a firearm. Court records show 47-year-old Nicole Andrea Murphy of Jefferson and 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon of Grand Junction are charged with one count each of giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver and fraudulent purchase of firearms, class D felonies, that stem from separate incidents. On Feb. 25, Murphy attempted to purchase a 9mm Beretta pistol from a Carroll County retailer and is accused of lying about a previous felony conviction. A similar incident occurred on March 2 when Grundon allegedly did not disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County District Court. Murphy and Grundon both pled not guilty to the charges and are scheduled for trial later this summer. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
Osceola mayor resigns amid investigation over golf course incident

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola's mayor has resigned. Matthew Stoll tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The city had been conducting an internal investigation into Stoll. It revolved around an incident from June 4 inside the clubhouse at the Osceola Golf Course. The city manager said it involved property damage and...
David Knippel

AMES, Iowa—David Jack Knippel, age 70 of Ames, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Northridge Village in Ames. David was born on July 24, 1951 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Darwin Jack and Odell (Ehricke) Knippel. He graduated from Oshkosh, WI High School in 1969 and continued his education at an electronic school in Des Moines, IA.
AMES, IA

