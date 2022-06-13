ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State hires East Lansing High, Spartan alum Harry Jadun as new tennis coach

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

For the first time since 1992, the Michigan State men's tennis program has a new leader.

And it's a very familiar name to area tennis fans and the Spartan program.

Harry Jadun, a state champion at East Lansing High School and MSU tennis All-American who has been an assistant coach with the Spartans for the past five seasons, was officially hired as the program's ninth head coach Monday to replace the retiring Gene Orlando .

“I’m extremely excited for this incredible opportunity to coach at my alma mater and a place I call home,” Jadun said in a press release. “Our program has a lot of positive momentum and is on an upward trajectory. My primary goal is to develop and sustain a winning culture on the court, in the classroom and in the community. We’re looking to recruit the best players and student-athletes to Michigan State and help develop them into professional players on the ATP Tour while having them earn their degrees.

"I also want to give a special thanks to coach Orlando for all his mentorship and guidance throughout the years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAKob_0g9Ij2Fz00

Jadun was an assistant coach for the Spartans from 2017-22. Following the 2021-22 season, Jadun had accepted an assistant coach position at Illbefore returning to MSU to become the head coach.

A four-year letterwinner at MSU, Jadun earned All-American honors during his senior year, advancing to the doubles semifinals in the NCAA Championships in 2015 along with partner John Patrick Mullane.

Jadun won 82 doubles matches in his career, the third-most in school history, and added 49 singles wins. As a sophomore in the 2012-13 season, Jadun was part of a Spartan team that made its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

Jadun was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

“Harry has a passion for Michigan State and understands the landscape of what it takes to be a successful student-athlete," said MSU athletic director Alan Haller in a press release. "He has created meaningful and positive relationships with our current players, alumni, campus partners and community that will only continue to grow in his role as head coach."

Jadun graduated from East Lansing in 2011, winning an individual MHSAA state title his junior year and helping the Trojans win team state titles his freshman and sophomore years. He was also a three-time all-state selection.

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

