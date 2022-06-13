Here's what we know about the shooting death of Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard

Related
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Announces Details For Deputy Glenn Hilliard’s Funeral
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services for Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County deputy shot and killed in Pittsville, will be held next week in Salisbury, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at noon in the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church at 217 Beaglin Park Drive. A public viewing is scheduled for two hours before the funeral. Additional information about road closures and other details will be announced in the next several days, police said. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants...
Suspect Arrested for Murder of Wicomico County Deputy
DELMAR, MD – Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed Wicomico County...
Princess Anne Police Chief, Ocean City Man Injured In Berlin Wreck: Police
The Princess Anne police chief and a 75-year-old Ocean City man are recovering at hospitals after a crash Thursday morning in Worcester County, June 16. The wreck happed at 10 a.m. along Route 90 in Berlin. Chief Robert Wink was driving east in his unmarked patrol car when a Lexus ES heading west tried to make a U-turn ahead of him, a news release said.
WMDT.com
Police: Ocean City man, Princess Anne Police officer injured in crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer that happened Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Route 90 at Route 113 in Berlin. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a white Lexus ES sedan driven by 75-year-old Bruce Albany of Ocean City was traveling westbound on Route 90 when he tried to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Chief Robert Wink. We’re told Chief Wink was also traveling eastbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident.
WBOC
Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Investigating Racist Threat Made Online by Parkside High School Student
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a racist and threatening video post made by a student in Wicomico County. The brief video, which caused uproar online before being taken down, shows a young teen boy holding what appears to be a scoped rifle. The teen also makes a remark about shooting black people, though the language he uses is stronger in nature. The Sheriff’s Office says it located the teen, who is a student at Parkside High School, and removed the gun from his possession, which turned out to be a pellet rifle.
The Dispatch
Md. Man Apprehended After Weekend Stabbing
OCEAN CITY — An Ellicott City, Md. man is being held without bond this week following a downtown stabbing incident early Sunday morning that sent a male victim to Shock Trauma in critical condition. Around 4:15 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the...
WBOC
Troopers Issue Warning About Scammers Posing as Delaware State Police
DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating multiple incidents in which people have received phone calls from scammers posing as troopers who tell the victims they are wanted and/or owe bail money. The fake troopers are utilizing spoofed, Delaware State Police-issued phone numbers. Many of the victims of these scams...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City rape suspect vanishes; suspect charged with assault
Two Honduran brothers accused of raping two teenagers in Ocean City in May 2021 had the rape charges dropped last week after one of the victims went home to California and ran away again. Bayron David Oviedo-Diaz, 22, and Onan Albert Oviedo-Diaz, 24, were arrested on May 6, 2021, at...
St. Mary's Inmates Fighting Over Phone Slapped With Charges
A pair of inmates fighting over the phone in the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center are facing charges, authorities said. Joseph Daren Brooks, 19 of Lexington Park, and Francis Xavier Hill, 26, were engaged in a physical fight when Deputy Fleenor arrived to the dayroom at the Leonardtown facility on June 7, the county sheriff's department said.
Ocean City Today
Ellicott City man arrested for Ocean City stabbing
A man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City and the man accused of committing the act was taken into custody a short time after. Henry James Trotier, 21, of Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 4:15 a.m. that morning and charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a deadly weapon to injure another person, and reckless endangerment.
Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
State's Attorney says office 'requested jail time' for man accused of killing deputy while on probation in Baltimore
When he was just 17-years-old, Austin Davidson robbed a Northeast Baltimore McDonald’s at gunpoint, and took off with more than $1,100.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City police commission addresses predatory towing
Tow truck companies in Ocean City will soon have to abide by a few new rules after complaints of predatory towing made their way to city officials, along with one company not requesting reimbursement from the city for tows until after a year. Ocean City Police Capt. Mike Colbert introduced...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,472 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-32435. On June 6, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to the 11500 block of Ventura...
WBOC
Two Sought in Dover Home Invasion
DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning home invasion robbery. At around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a 53-year-old man who said he heard glass break at the rear of his home on the unit block of McKee Road. Unable to get up quickly due to a medical condition, the man's wife checked on the noise and was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. The male victim gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.
Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)
Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council tackles bolstering benefits for deceased county employees’ families
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Tuesday morning, Wicomico County Council worked to find ways to bolster support for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. “We probably need to look at making some adjustments.”. “What happened here recently, over these last couple of days, I think,...
WBOC
Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
WMDT.com
Salisbury church holds vigil for gun violence
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.
17-year-old dies after crashing into tree on the Eastern Shore
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore that left a 17-year-old boy dead.
