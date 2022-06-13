Here's what we know about the shooting death of Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.

