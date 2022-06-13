Police: Man found with gun, cocaine in Greene County

ATHENS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been arrested after a short foot chase in Greene County. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence Smith Jr. of Niagara Falls was arrested on June 12.

On Sunday, police said they were assigned to check on the welfare of someone, later identified as Smith, in the Town of Athens. After getting inconsistent information from Smith, police tried to get his correct identity when Smith allegedly fled on foot.

After a short pursuit, Smith was taken into custody. During a search of the immediate area, police found a loaded handgun. Police said Smith also had a quantity of crack cocaine in his possession.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

During the investigation, police found that Smith was also wanted by NYS Parole for absconding. He is currently on NYS Parole Supervision for a prior criminal possession of a weapon conviction.

Smith was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail pending a future court date. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

