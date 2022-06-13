ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Last of big cats rescued from Oklahoma animal park with ties to Joe Exotic

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2024Ub_0g9IiHRq00

Several big cats were rescued from an Oklahoma animal park associated with Joe Exotic.

Three out-of-state organizations helped rescue four big cats, including two tigers, a lion and a tiger hybrid, from a northeast Oklahoma animal park.

The big cats rescued were the last of the remaining animals at the abandoned park made famous by the Netflix series “Tiger King,” which is currently closed.

The Oakland Zoo, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, California, helped move the big cats.

An elderly and arthritic lion required immediate medical care and went to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

A tiger hybrid in poor condition — with a facial wound and bowed legs — and a tiger went to the Oakland Zoo.

A second tiger went to Lions Tigers & Bears.

“There are major red flags that show these animals were victims of the cub petting industry,” said Bobbi Brink, founder and director of Lions Tigers & Bears. “These cats were declawed and in poor health and living conditions. They were likely bred to be photo props, and once they grew too big and were no longer profitable, they were abandoned.”

The release said the park was shut down by the USDA in 2008 after multiple safety and welfare violations. When opened, the park offered cub petting and photo opportunities to the public.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was resentenced in January for hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin. He originally was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but a federal judge reduced that sentence to 21 years. His attorneys have filed for a new trial.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Animals in cars. I just can't. I'm talking when I see one dog in a hot car or something, you have to wonder what the owner is thinking. I know that sometimes people are traveling somewhere, and they just run into a convenience store quickly to buy a coffee or some other item. They are away from their vehicle for no more than a few minutes. The animal in the car is probably fine, but the optics are horrible. People feel compelled to call animal control or some other service to call out the driver for leaving their pet in a possible hot vehicle.
HARRIS, MN
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
LiveScience

Asian elephant mom carries dead calf for weeks, new eye-opening videos reveal

Asian elephants, like their African cousins, seem to mourn their dead, sometimes even carrying their lost infants in their trunks for days or weeks, new research finds. Whether elephants understand death in the same way humans do is unknown — and probably unknowable. But Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are social creatures, and the new research adds to the evidence that they experience some sort of emotional response when they lose one of their own.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Joe Exotic
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Saves Cat From Fox!

When a wild fox was caught stalking Buster the cat in the neighborhood, it was Roxie the miniature labradoodle to the rescue!. The fox was desperately hungry, otherwise it would probably not have tried to get the cat with people around. AdamC3046 (on YouTube) explained that several people were on...
ANIMALS
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Park#Big Cat#The Oakland Zoo#Lions Tigers Bears#Usda
dogstodays.com

Chihuahua, World’s Smallest and Oldest Dog

Chihuahua dogs are tiny. The smallest and oldest dog in the world. That’s what made him world-famous. The Chihuahua is the smallest dog in the world. Ah, but that’s what made him known and loved. Imagine the height of the Chihuahua is only 25 centimeters. It also weighs only 2-3 kilograms. The heaviest was only about 4 kilograms.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Four Heroic Kids Rescue A Hungry Dog ​​Tied Up With Bungee Cords

Without a question, instilling principles, compassion, and a love for animals in children should be a source of great pride for parents. Four youngsters from Detroit, Michigan (USA) rescued a hungry dog that was on the verge of being put down. These people are truly making a difference in the world and restoring hope in humanity.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy