ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to Get the Coolest New Features on Your iPhone Right Now

By Tucker Bowe
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Apple gave us a preview of iOS 16, the next big software update coming to iPhone, and it's delivering a lot of cool new features. The Lock Screen is getting completely revamped. You're going to finally be able to edit and unsend iMessages, as well as mark them as...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Apple Says These Are the Best-Designed iPhone and iPad Apps of 2022

Apple recently announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards. The winning iPhone and iPad apps were selected in six different categories — inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation — and they were crowned winners because, according to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, they best embodied how apps "can be transformative, uplifting, or even provide an escape through creative gameplay."
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

The Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Device Is Pretty Dang Smart

Our homes are getting smarter and smarter these days, with all sorts of new ways to measure, analyze and optimize our experience, consumption and cost-efficiency. Whether you're the type of person who has Alexa controlling your home temperature or don’t mind flipping the light switch manually, though, a smart sprinkler can be handier than you think.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

This Wireless Meat Thermometer Is Perfect for the Perfectionist Dad

Dads are simple, predictable beasts yet we are apparently hard to buy for. So what do you get dad for Father's Day? Let us help you out. Tools and grilling accessories are always a sure bet. So why not get the perfect combination of both? We're talking about the wireless meat thermometer known as MEATER.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker Is $100 Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Making decent espresso at home requires a lot. You need a scale to weigh out a proper shot, a burr grinder to ensure you’re using fresh grounds and an espresso maker to pull everything together. The alternative is to get an espresso maker with all that built-in, and then some. Something like Breville’s Barista Pro.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone 6s#Apple Id#Smart Phone#Ios#The Lock Screen#Macbook
Gear Patrol

Need a Quality Dive Watch? This One from Seiko Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Many of the value propositions in Seiko watches exist because this fully vertically integrated Japanese company can produce its own in-house mechanical movements on the cheap. However, Seiko also manufactures some pretty awesome quartz watches, including the solar-powered Prospex PADI diver. Right now, you can get it (and some other Seikos) for almost $100 off at Macy's when you use code DAD at checkout.
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Updates, Product Drops and Breaking News

For those following the Crypto Crash, things are only getting more complicated. On the one hand, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company will be laying off roughly 18 percent of its staff. Armstrong announced next steps in a blog post, outlining severance packages and attributing the decision to the fact that the company had grown too quickly. Meanwhile, luxury spirits brand, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is launching 12 $5 million dollar bottles of 33-year-old Irish single malt aimed at – none other than – “Crypto Enthusiasts.” Titled, “The Crypto Collection,” each of these 12 bottles will be auctioned off via 12 different crypto-currencies. Fans and skeptics alike will just have to wait and see how the launch fares. Today we’re taking a look at Sony’s new high-end Walkman, personalized golf bag and a clever new walking stick. This is Today in Gear.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

The Leatherman Garage Just Dropped the Limited-Edition Darkside Multi-Tool

How many of us can resist the "custom" moniker on our outdoor products? Leatherman has given itself the upper hand in knife design with their new innovation hub, The Garage. The Garage produces small-batch runs of products you may not expect to see in their typical catalog. Their unique designs are something to note — and many multi-tool users will want to get their hands on one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy