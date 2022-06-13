How to Get the Coolest New Features on Your iPhone Right Now

For those following the Crypto Crash, things are only getting more complicated. On the one hand, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company will be laying off roughly 18 percent of its staff. Armstrong announced next steps in a blog post, outlining severance packages and attributing the decision to the fact that the company had grown too quickly. Meanwhile, luxury spirits brand, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is launching 12 $5 million dollar bottles of 33-year-old Irish single malt aimed at – none other than – “Crypto Enthusiasts.” Titled, “The Crypto Collection,” each of these 12 bottles will be auctioned off via 12 different crypto-currencies. Fans and skeptics alike will just have to wait and see how the launch fares. Today we’re taking a look at Sony’s new high-end Walkman, personalized golf bag and a clever new walking stick. This is Today in Gear.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO