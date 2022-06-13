ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds Lose Consecutive Series for First Time in 2022

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Norfolk Tides scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 7-2 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 8,165 fans on a steamy Sunday at First Horizon Park....

rutherfordsource.com

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
