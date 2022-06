Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" on Sunday, June 26! This popular new concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month coupled with an amazing brunch at The Cincinnati Club. The June Musical Brunch will be a country music-themed shindig, so dust off those cowboy boots and get ready to boot scoot and boogie! Country music will be performed LIVE by Heather Roush and The Heart Strings band. Heather is here today to show us a couple of line dancing moves to get us ready! It will be a lively, fun, delicious, and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. Enjoy a delicious buffet, garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO