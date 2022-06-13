ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sherman man dies trying to rescue child from Red River

By Walt Zwirko
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man who had been trying to rescue a child from the Red River drowned on Sunday evening. "There was a subject riding along the banks," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton. "He observed a juvenile under distress. The subject...

