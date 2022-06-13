Sherman man dies trying to rescue child from Red River
By Walt Zwirko
KTEN.com
3 days ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man who had been trying to rescue a child from the Red River drowned on Sunday evening. "There was a subject riding along the banks," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton. "He observed a juvenile under distress. The subject...
HONEY GROVE, Texas – Update:. Two days after her disappearance in far North Texas, authorities said Kionna Braxton, 13, has been found safe. The AMBER Alert issued for Braxton was discontinued Thursday afternoon. Further details are limited at this time. Original:. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a...
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Honey Grove, Texas was discontinued on Thursday afternoon. The alert had been issued earlier on Thursday. Just before 3 p.m., Honey Grove police posted on their Facebook page that the child had been located...
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four years ago Tuesday, a Bryan County man went missing and still has not been found. “It’s hard, he missed Christmas, birthdays, all the holiday get togethers we used to do,” Trista Nunez, Brown’s niece said. Trista Nunez is niece to Jarred...
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer. Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July. A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) – Just a week after the Sand Bass Festival wrapped up, there’s another event Marshall County residents can look forward to this Saturday: Community Night Out, hosted by the sheriff's office. “They get to know us. They have an opportunity to ask questions about...
McKinney Police Department officers responded to eight thefts and other incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data. - 12 p.m. June 7, theft at a commercial/office building on the 1400 block of N. McDonald Street. - 2 p.m. June 7, theft of a firearm from...
As the temperature rise, as sometimes do tensions as Carrollton Police Department officers responded to four reports of aggravated assaults between June 7-14, according to community crime map data. At 4:23 a.m. June 7, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a hotel...
On Friday, June 10, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a robbery at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Road. It was one of several thefts reported from June 7-14 in Plano, according to community crime map data. Sixteen various theft incidents were reported, including...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Archer Village Apartment. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Durant Police Department for a missing 69-year-old man on Monday morning. According to OHP, 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10 around 9:30 p.m. in Durant, Oklahoma in Bryan County. Partin weighs about 200...
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated as more information was made available. The Frisco Police Department released an update at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, June 16, concerning a situation in the Frisco Lakes neighborhood. "Earlier today, the subject at the center of the welfare concern in Frisco Lakes was peacefully...
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened at approximately 12:37 a.m., on State Highway 160 about three miles south of Whitewright. Texas DPS said 64-year-old James Earl Bayless was headed north...
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Construction is set to begin Friday along a key stretch of U.S. 75 in Sherman, so make a plan if you'll be driving in the area. "We want people to be aware that Houston and Lamar will be closed down, and that could cause major travel impacts for people's daily commute to and from work," said Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen.
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for more potential victims of Samson Assefa Lemma, a DART contract driver who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.Police said Lemma, 44, picked up the 23-year-old victim from her home in Garland on June 6. The woman has a diagnosed mental disability. Lemma was supposed to take her to work. Detectives said evidence indicates that during the transport Lemma sexually assaulted the victim.He was employed as a contract driver to transport people with disabilities for DART. Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lemma. He was arrested on June 14 just before 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 3000 block of Lake Terrace Drive, in Wylie.Lemma is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond was set at the time of this report. If anyone has additional information involving Lemma they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
A Denton County woman is under arrest, accused of murder in the shooting death of her husband. According to Denton Police, at about 10 p.m. on April 25, a woman called 911 to say her husband had been shot. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive to...
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died following a motorcycle crash in Westlake Saturday night. The crash happened in the area of Las Cimas Parkway and S Capitol of Texas Highway just before 8:30 p.m. CPR was performed, but later medics pronounced the person dead. Road closures were in place...
DALLAS, Texas — A 19-year-old Dallas man is facing multiple aggravated robbery charges after police say he robbed six Dallas-area businesses at gunpoint in 50 minutes last week. On June 9, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:51 a.m., Dallas police say 19-year-old Joshua Mora hit his first robbery location, the...
GAINESVILLE, Texas — An elephant that nearly drowned in a Texas flood more than 40 years ago recently allowed her caregivers to give her a bath despite her previous signs of fear of water. Sissy, an elephant born in 1968, nearly drowned in record flooding in Gainesville, Texas in...
