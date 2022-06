Earlier this week, the lab-grown diamond start-up Lusix announced it completed a new $90 million investment round. Major investors included Ragnar Crossover Fund, More Investments and – perhaps most notably – LVMH. This investment comes after LVMH announced in April that it was working to replace Russia as a major source of diamonds, yet most luxury jewelers have been slow to adopt lab-grown diamonds. In fact, LVMH’s own Bulgari and Tiffany brands are still yet to use the technology. What sets Lusix apart is that the start-up’s entire diamond growing operation is now 100 percent solar-powered. Only time will tell how this unexpected partnership performs under pressure. Today we’re looking at hybrid watercrafts, laceless trail racing shoes and the summer’s most coveted sleepwear. This is Today in Gear.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO