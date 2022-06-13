Running long distance, a way of life for LF man

After going through a divorce in 2017, Loren Smith of Little Falls felt himself slip into a dark place. Bitterness, hurt and anger engulfed him.

Looking back, Smith said the sense of losing control and purpose in life intensified when he left the Army National Guard in 2018, after an 11-year career. It eventually led him down a path of self-destruction through drinking excessively and abusing prescription drugs. He also gained quite a bit of weight.

“I just let myself go,” he said.

That all changed in October 2019. Smith said that after he listened to a podcast that challenged people to do a sober October, he decided to partake in it. One of the people who was interviewed in the podcast was also really into running, including ultra marathons, Smith said.

“I just said, ‘That’s something I need to do,’” Smith said.

Smith stopped drinking and taking prescription drugs “cold turkey.” In hindsight, he said, it may not have been what a doctor would have recommended, since slowly weaning himself off of it may have been easier on his body. Yet, he was determined to succeed.

“I’m kind of an all or nothing guy. There were definitely some withdrawals, but it was to the point that I knew there was no going back, that it would only make my life worse. I knew it didn’t matter how I felt, because you can’t trust your feelings. You have to separate it completely. If you don’t, sometimes your ego and pride will convince you to do very stupid things,” he said.

At first, Smith was unable to run very far and made it about half a mile before he had to start to walk. His friends were also surprised that he had taken up running, especially since when he left the Army National Guard he had bragged about the fact the he would never run again.

“I hated running. Once a year for your annual physical fitness test, I could grind out two miles, but I never ran on my own outside of that,” he said.

Smith said he functions best when he sets a goal. Knowing this, he started training to run in Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth in 2020. However, because of the pandemic, the marathon was canceled and Smith somewhat lost sight of his goal and his training suffered. While he did run at times, it wasn’t as dedicated or regular as when he had the goal of running in the Grandma’s Marathon, he sad.

Smith found out about the Wild Duluth 50K, Oct. 17, 2020, and set that as his new goal. Looking back, with only having trained for it for six weeks, Smith said it was not his brightest idea. However, what happened during the race changed him for the better. He also couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife, Nicole, whom he married, Aug. 22, 2020, he said.

“It was really good to fight through that. I called her at one point in tears because I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. It was just too long to be out there for someone who’s not experienced. I wouldn’t recommend taking that path, but it was a really good learning experience to push through the discomfort and pain and crossing that finish line just hooked me,” he said.

Smith finished that 31-mile race with a time of nine hours and 32 minutes. When he returned the following year, he ran the distance in seven hours and 20 minutes, with more than two hours shaved off of his time the year before.

How to train properly has been a learning process for Smith. While he had done some research on how to train for marathons, Smith said he still made a lot of mistakes along the way, especially in the beginning, which resulted in a series of running injuries, such as shin splints. Shin splints occur as a result when muscles, tendons and bone tissue in the bone in front of the lower legs are overworked, he said.

Before he started training again in the six weeks before the Wild Duluth 50K, Smith said he battled Illiotibial band syndrome (ITB), which affects the tendon (thick elastic tissue that connects muscle to bone) that runs alongside the outside of the leg from the hip to the knee. Any rubbing of the tendon can cause pain and swelling of the tendon and/or the fluid-filled sac (bursa) that is located between the bone and the tendon, Smith said.

“If you do too much too soon, you can inflame pretty badly. Like before, I just kind of went into it with the mindset that it was all or nothing. I ran the entire month of August with no days off, which anybody who’s run it would tell you that isn’t smart, especially for someone who hasn’t even run for a whole year. Your body and your joints have to have rest days,” he said.

Since the Wild Duluth 50K, Smith has participated in a variety of races. One thing he has discovered is that adding more protein to his diet can help with recovering from different injuries. However, when it comes to running the races themselves, Smith said there is certainly a mental aspect to it.

Smith said that a lot of marathon runners tend to say that runners “hit the wall” around the 20-mile mark, which refers to the point when a runner’s glycogen (stored energy) within the muscles is depleted. However, people are often stronger than they think, Smith said.

“You have to have some kind of mental resolve to push when the body wants to give up. The mind is so powerful,” he said.

After Smith started going down the road of running in ultra marathons, he also began to research more about the bigger races. At one point, he said, he ran across information about the Black Canyon 100K, which immediately grabbed his attention.

Smith ran the Black Canyon 100K in mid-February. The 62-mile long trail which begins in Mayer, Ariz. stretches through the foothills of Arizona’s Bradshaw Mountains and the Sonoran desert and ends just north of Phoenix, Ariz.

Running the race was an experience like no other, Smith said. The terrain was rugged with rolling ups and downs and quad busting hills. Smith said the race officials had also said that the weather was about 10 degrees hotter than they had anticipated, about in the mid-80s. While Minnesotans are used to those kind of degrees during summer, Smith said it was pretty hot in comparison to the negative 20 degrees or so Minnesota had at the time.

“Plus, the entire course is in the desert. It’s exposed, meaning there are no trees, so there’s literally no shade whatsoever, so you’re out in the desert with the sun beating on you all day. There was very little wind, which would have helped to keep you cooler. Regulating your body temperature when you’re out there is a real big factor,” he said.

While there are several aid stations set up along the trail, about every seven or eight miles, Smith said, he carries a vest in which he carries a water bottle in each pouch and has salt pills in another that he takes, depending on the weather, how much he is sweating and how much fluids he is taking in, about every hour or half hour.

“You don’t want to throw your electrolyte balance off. If you do, you’re going to have some major cramping issues,” he said.

One of the best feelings was when people at the aid station squeezed ice cold sponges over the runners to cool them off.

“It’s such a shock, it will take your breath away, but it feels like you’re in heaven in that moment. There’s nothing that feels better than having that on you,” he said.

Smith said he began to hit the wall around mile mark 49. The sun had set, he was cold, exhausted, angry and low on calories.

“I knew I should eat, but didn’t want to, because I was just mad. At that point, I hated running and was never going to run again,” he said.

Smith said that when he reached the next aid station at mile marker 50 and saw Nicole, he just knew in his heart that he wasn’t going to quit. Looking back, Smith said he had thought about what it would be like to reach mile marker 50 and had figured his mindset would simply be that he only had 12 miles left. However, the reality was quite the opposite because after all, he still had 12 left to run, he said.

Runners have the option to pack a bag that is dropped off at the start line and delivered to the aid station the runner requests. Smith had requested that his be dropped off at the 50-mile mark. He recalled he had stuffed a can of the energy drink, Red Bull, in one shoe, which he poured into the bottle he was carrying.

“That was a saving grace,” he said.

He also grabbed a jacket he had in the bag, put in on and told Nicole that he didn’t know how long it would take him to get to the finish line, but that he would just start walking and see what would happen. Mentally and physically, Smith said he was in a really dark place, but kept sipping on the energy drink along the trail.

“Twenty minutes later, I felt like the lights clicked on again and whether it was the caffeine or the liquid sugar, I don’t know, but it was exactly what I needed to turn it all around,” he said.

Nicole said it was heartbreaking to see her husband in such rough condition. She also knew that he never wants to quit, even if he says he does.

“I knew he would be really mad at himself if he didn’t finish, so I would never tell him to quit,” she said.

Nicole attends most of Smith’s races and provides support as well as encouragement. Waiting for him at the aid station they agree on to meet at can be quite unsettling as she doesn’t know where he is or how he is doing. Although he brings his cellphone with him, he turns it off, so he’s not distracted. During the Black Canyon 100K, Nicole also kept in steady contact with his parents, Greg and Pam Smith of Becker.

“It’s very nerve-racking, but we’re committed. I’m always glad when it’s over,” Nicole said.

Smith said he is extremely thankful for the support Nicole and the rest of the family, including their children, Mariah, Sawyer and Dominic.

Smith finished the Black Canyon 100K with a time of 15 hours and 49 minutes. The race was also a qualifier for the 2023 Western States Endurance Run, which is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race on the Sierra Mountains trails and starts in Olympic Valley, Calif.

While the two top female and male runners in the Black Canyon 100K automatically qualified to run in the Western States 100, the runners who complete the entire distance under 17 hours are then eligible to enter into the Western States Lottery with the hopes of drawing an entry into the 100-mile race. Only a total of 369 runners are selected. Smith, who’s keeping his fingers crossed, said the lottery will be head Dec. 3.

Smith encourages those who are struggling to find their niche and get their life together. While it is not going to be easy, it will be worth it in the end, he said.

As faith is a big part of his life, Smith said running is a way to connect with God. While he usually listens to music during his short five-mile runs during the weekday, there’s nothing better the running on the weekends, he said. Not only because he has time to run a whole lot farther, but he usually also ditches the headphones and just listens to nature’s song.

“It makes you just come alive and you know you’re in God’s creation. I love running in nature. You can’t beat that,” he said.