ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Running long distance, a way of life for LF man

By By Sheila Bergren Staff Writer
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

After going through a divorce in 2017, Loren Smith of Little Falls felt himself slip into a dark place. Bitterness, hurt and anger engulfed him.

Looking back, Smith said the sense of losing control and purpose in life intensified when he left the Army National Guard in 2018, after an 11-year career. It eventually led him down a path of self-destruction through drinking excessively and abusing prescription drugs. He also gained quite a bit of weight.

“I just let myself go,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Gln5_0g9IgSPf00

That all changed in October 2019. Smith said that after he listened to a podcast that challenged people to do a sober October, he decided to partake in it. One of the people who was interviewed in the podcast was also really into running, including ultra marathons, Smith said.

“I just said, ‘That’s something I need to do,’” Smith said.

Smith stopped drinking and taking prescription drugs “cold turkey.” In hindsight, he said, it may not have been what a doctor would have recommended, since slowly weaning himself off of it may have been easier on his body. Yet, he was determined to succeed.

“I’m kind of an all or nothing guy. There were definitely some withdrawals, but it was to the point that I knew there was no going back, that it would only make my life worse. I knew it didn’t matter how I felt, because you can’t trust your feelings. You have to separate it completely. If you don’t, sometimes your ego and pride will convince you to do very stupid things,” he said.

At first, Smith was unable to run very far and made it about half a mile before he had to start to walk. His friends were also surprised that he had taken up running, especially since when he left the Army National Guard he had bragged about the fact the he would never run again.

“I hated running. Once a year for your annual physical fitness test, I could grind out two miles, but I never ran on my own outside of that,” he said.

Smith said he functions best when he sets a goal. Knowing this, he started training to run in Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth in 2020. However, because of the pandemic, the marathon was canceled and Smith somewhat lost sight of his goal and his training suffered. While he did run at times, it wasn’t as dedicated or regular as when he had the goal of running in the Grandma’s Marathon, he sad.

Smith found out about the Wild Duluth 50K, Oct. 17, 2020, and set that as his new goal. Looking back, with only having trained for it for six weeks, Smith said it was not his brightest idea. However, what happened during the race changed him for the better. He also couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife, Nicole, whom he married, Aug. 22, 2020, he said.

“It was really good to fight through that. I called her at one point in tears because I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. It was just too long to be out there for someone who’s not experienced. I wouldn’t recommend taking that path, but it was a really good learning experience to push through the discomfort and pain and crossing that finish line just hooked me,” he said.

Smith finished that 31-mile race with a time of nine hours and 32 minutes. When he returned the following year, he ran the distance in seven hours and 20 minutes, with more than two hours shaved off of his time the year before.

How to train properly has been a learning process for Smith. While he had done some research on how to train for marathons, Smith said he still made a lot of mistakes along the way, especially in the beginning, which resulted in a series of running injuries, such as shin splints. Shin splints occur as a result when muscles, tendons and bone tissue in the bone in front of the lower legs are overworked, he said.

Before he started training again in the six weeks before the Wild Duluth 50K, Smith said he battled Illiotibial band syndrome (ITB), which affects the tendon (thick elastic tissue that connects muscle to bone) that runs alongside the outside of the leg from the hip to the knee. Any rubbing of the tendon can cause pain and swelling of the tendon and/or the fluid-filled sac (bursa) that is located between the bone and the tendon, Smith said.

“If you do too much too soon, you can inflame pretty badly. Like before, I just kind of went into it with the mindset that it was all or nothing. I ran the entire month of August with no days off, which anybody who’s run it would tell you that isn’t smart, especially for someone who hasn’t even run for a whole year. Your body and your joints have to have rest days,” he said.

Since the Wild Duluth 50K, Smith has participated in a variety of races. One thing he has discovered is that adding more protein to his diet can help with recovering from different injuries. However, when it comes to running the races themselves, Smith said there is certainly a mental aspect to it.

Smith said that a lot of marathon runners tend to say that runners “hit the wall” around the 20-mile mark, which refers to the point when a runner’s glycogen (stored energy) within the muscles is depleted. However, people are often stronger than they think, Smith said.

“You have to have some kind of mental resolve to push when the body wants to give up. The mind is so powerful,” he said.

After Smith started going down the road of running in ultra marathons, he also began to research more about the bigger races. At one point, he said, he ran across information about the Black Canyon 100K, which immediately grabbed his attention.

Smith ran the Black Canyon 100K in mid-February. The 62-mile long trail which begins in Mayer, Ariz. stretches through the foothills of Arizona’s Bradshaw Mountains and the Sonoran desert and ends just north of Phoenix, Ariz.

Running the race was an experience like no other, Smith said. The terrain was rugged with rolling ups and downs and quad busting hills. Smith said the race officials had also said that the weather was about 10 degrees hotter than they had anticipated, about in the mid-80s. While Minnesotans are used to those kind of degrees during summer, Smith said it was pretty hot in comparison to the negative 20 degrees or so Minnesota had at the time.

“Plus, the entire course is in the desert. It’s exposed, meaning there are no trees, so there’s literally no shade whatsoever, so you’re out in the desert with the sun beating on you all day. There was very little wind, which would have helped to keep you cooler. Regulating your body temperature when you’re out there is a real big factor,” he said.

While there are several aid stations set up along the trail, about every seven or eight miles, Smith said, he carries a vest in which he carries a water bottle in each pouch and has salt pills in another that he takes, depending on the weather, how much he is sweating and how much fluids he is taking in, about every hour or half hour.

“You don’t want to throw your electrolyte balance off. If you do, you’re going to have some major cramping issues,” he said.

One of the best feelings was when people at the aid station squeezed ice cold sponges over the runners to cool them off.

“It’s such a shock, it will take your breath away, but it feels like you’re in heaven in that moment. There’s nothing that feels better than having that on you,” he said.

Smith said he began to hit the wall around mile mark 49. The sun had set, he was cold, exhausted, angry and low on calories.

“I knew I should eat, but didn’t want to, because I was just mad. At that point, I hated running and was never going to run again,” he said.

Smith said that when he reached the next aid station at mile marker 50 and saw Nicole, he just knew in his heart that he wasn’t going to quit. Looking back, Smith said he had thought about what it would be like to reach mile marker 50 and had figured his mindset would simply be that he only had 12 miles left. However, the reality was quite the opposite because after all, he still had 12 left to run, he said.

Runners have the option to pack a bag that is dropped off at the start line and delivered to the aid station the runner requests. Smith had requested that his be dropped off at the 50-mile mark. He recalled he had stuffed a can of the energy drink, Red Bull, in one shoe, which he poured into the bottle he was carrying.

“That was a saving grace,” he said.

He also grabbed a jacket he had in the bag, put in on and told Nicole that he didn’t know how long it would take him to get to the finish line, but that he would just start walking and see what would happen. Mentally and physically, Smith said he was in a really dark place, but kept sipping on the energy drink along the trail.

“Twenty minutes later, I felt like the lights clicked on again and whether it was the caffeine or the liquid sugar, I don’t know, but it was exactly what I needed to turn it all around,” he said.

Nicole said it was heartbreaking to see her husband in such rough condition. She also knew that he never wants to quit, even if he says he does.

“I knew he would be really mad at himself if he didn’t finish, so I would never tell him to quit,” she said.

Nicole attends most of Smith’s races and provides support as well as encouragement. Waiting for him at the aid station they agree on to meet at can be quite unsettling as she doesn’t know where he is or how he is doing. Although he brings his cellphone with him, he turns it off, so he’s not distracted. During the Black Canyon 100K, Nicole also kept in steady contact with his parents, Greg and Pam Smith of Becker.

“It’s very nerve-racking, but we’re committed. I’m always glad when it’s over,” Nicole said.

Smith said he is extremely thankful for the support Nicole and the rest of the family, including their children, Mariah, Sawyer and Dominic.

Smith finished the Black Canyon 100K with a time of 15 hours and 49 minutes. The race was also a qualifier for the 2023 Western States Endurance Run, which is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race on the Sierra Mountains trails and starts in Olympic Valley, Calif.

While the two top female and male runners in the Black Canyon 100K automatically qualified to run in the Western States 100, the runners who complete the entire distance under 17 hours are then eligible to enter into the Western States Lottery with the hopes of drawing an entry into the 100-mile race. Only a total of 369 runners are selected. Smith, who’s keeping his fingers crossed, said the lottery will be head Dec. 3.

Smith encourages those who are struggling to find their niche and get their life together. While it is not going to be easy, it will be worth it in the end, he said.

As faith is a big part of his life, Smith said running is a way to connect with God. While he usually listens to music during his short five-mile runs during the weekday, there’s nothing better the running on the weekends, he said. Not only because he has time to run a whole lot farther, but he usually also ditches the headphones and just listens to nature’s song.

“It makes you just come alive and you know you’re in God’s creation. I love running in nature. You can’t beat that,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 16, 2022

Fish are moving out of the shallows and transitioning to early summer patterns. While walleye anglers continue to have success using minnows, leeches and crawlers have become nearly as productive. Please note that flooding remains an issue at Voyageurs National Park. Anyone traveling to the park should call ahead for...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Little Falls, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
Little Falls, MN
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Distance#A Way Of Life#Long Trail#Marathon#Lf#The Army National Guard
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How to Find Fish in Central Minnesota with Warmer Weather Coming

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.
HOBBIES
Fun 104.3

Dozens of Cats Found Living in Minivan at Minnesota Rest Stop

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Animal Humane Society is reporting that it removed nearly 50 cats that were found inside a sweltering hot vehicle at a rest stop in east-central Minnesota on Tuesday. A news release issued by the organization says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the State...
boreal.org

Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

Using boards, deputies were able to create a bridge for the horses to walk on (Facebook) Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?. I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bayliss Flynn becomes first Minnesota high school athlete to sign NIL deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old from Edina has become the first Minnesota high school student to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness-based endorsement contract.Last week, the Minnesota State High School league approved a new policy to allow athletes to profit, mirroring a Supreme Court ruling last year that cleared the way for NCAA student athletes to receive compensation. Bayliss Flynn is the first high school athlete in Minnesota to sign an endorsement contract. The two-sport athlete is committed to Montana and plays for Minnesota Aurora FC."I was so excited because I saw Paige Bueckers do it, and there was recently two girls...
EDINA, MN
106.9 KROC

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
144
Followers
171
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy