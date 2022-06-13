Record Recipes (6/12/22 issue)

STRAWBERRY CAKE

1 package white cake mix (regular size)

1 (3 oz.) package strawberry gelatin

3 Tablespoons sugar

3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup water

1/2 cup canola oil

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup finely chopped strawberries

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup crushed strawberries

4 1/2 to 5 cups confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 350°. Line the bottoms of 2 greased 8-inch round baking pans with parchment; grease parchment. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, gelatin, sugar and flour. Add water, oil and eggs; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium 2 minutes. Fold in chopped strawberries. Transfer to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely. For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter until creamy. Beat in crushed strawberries. Gradually beat in enough confectioners’ sugar to reach desired consistency. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Makes 12 servings.

BACON WRAPPED ASPARAGUS BUNDLES

1 1/2 pounds asparagus spears, trimmed 4 to 5 inches long tips

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

A few grinds black pepper

4 slices center cut bacon or pancetta

Chopped chives or scallions, optional garnish

Preheat oven, if using, to 400°. Lightly coat asparagus spears in extra-virgin olive oil. Season the asparagus with black pepper. Take a quick count of the spear tips. Divide the total number by four. Gather that number of spears and use a slice of bacon to wrap the bundle and secure the spears together. Repeat with remaining ingredients. To grill, place bundles on hot grill and cover. Cook 10 to 12 minutes until bacon is crisp and asparagus bundles are tender. For oven preparation, place bundles on slotted broiler pan. Bake 12 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

VEGAN BARBECUE TOFU BURGER

Barbecue Tofu

0.35 pounds of firm smoked tofu, halved

2 Tablespoons barbecue sauce

1 Tablespoon barbecue spice mix, salted

2 Tablespoons oil

Garlic mayonnaise sauce

8 Tablespoons vegan mayonnaise

4 Tablespoons plant milk

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

Fried onions

1 big onion

Flour

1/2 cup plant milk

Salt

Oil for frying

For the burger

2 burger buns

2 vegan cheddar slices

4 tomato slices

Lettuce

Cover the halved tofu slices in the barbecue marinade and let them sit for 10 minutes. On medium heat, fry the tofu. While the tofu is soaking in the sauce, fry the onions. Cut the onion into thin slices, then dip them into plant milk and flour, then fry until they turn golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. To create the vegan garlic mayonnaise sauce, add the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. In each burger, add 2 Tablespoons of the sauce (1 Tablespoon under the lettuce and 1 Tablespoon on top of the tomato slices). Layer all the ingredients from the bottom in the following order: bottom bun slice, sauce, green bell pepper, tofu, vegan cheddar slice, tomato, sauce, onions and top bun. Makes 2 burgers.

VEGAN BASIL PESTO PASTA

2 1/2 cups fresh basil leaves

1 small clove garlic

1/3 cup pine nut

1/5 cup olive oil

4 pinches salt

2 pinches pepper

3 Tablespoons nutritional yeast

4 cups whole wheat pasta

Cook the pasta in salted water; then drain. While the pasta is cooking, put all the ingredients, except for the nutritional yeast, in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Mix the pasta with the pesto. Sprinkle the nutritional yeast on top. Makes 2 servings.

TEQUILA SUNRISE

2 teaspoons grenadine

Ice

1.69 ounces tequila

1 Tablespoon triple sec

1 large orange or 2 small ones, juiced

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 cocktail cherry

Pour the grenadine into the base of a tall glass and set aside. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the tequila, triple sec and fruit juices. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels cold. Add a few ice cubes to the serving glass; then carefully double strain the cocktail into it, trying not to disturb the grenadine layer too much. Add more ice, if needed, to fill the glass; then garnish with a cherry on a stick or cocktail umbrella. Serves 1.

