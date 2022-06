CHICAGO (CBS) -- It keeps happening; drivers getting into crashes at an intersection near downtown Chicago. We told you months ago how one business owner documented many of them, to highlight the need for an immediate fix. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports that fix has not been put into place, and returned to ask why.The city has promised a traffic light at the intersection of Halsted and Hubbard streets in the West Loop, but has yet to follow through. After pushing for answers, CBS 2 has learned when it might be installed, but in the meantime there is fear."Our worst...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO