Logan Paul has ripped into Floyd Mayweather for claiming that the YouTube star was paid for their exhibition bout in June of last year. Paul and Mayweather have often fought over money. In the aftermath of the (PPV) exhibition bout back in June of 2021, he claims that the prize money has not been paid in full. In response to this assertion, he dubbed the boxing legend a ‘rat’ and confirmed his intention to seek legal recourse in order to recover his earnings.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO