ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPTV West Palm Beach

Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard

By Matt Papaycik, Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKxNi_0g9Ie06E00

A black bear sighting in a woman's backyard over the weekend is the talk of a Jupiter Farms community.

Home surveillance video showed a large bear climbing down a tree just feet from Belinda Eve Frausto's home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then running off into the woods.

Seconds later, Frausto's pet dog hurried into the backyard, curious about the new visitor.

"I heard rustling and a noise that I haven’t heard. When it came down off the tree, that’s when I was like, whoa, that’s a bear," Frausto said.

WATCH VIDEO OF BEAR:

Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard

"Saw a black bear in our yard last night. Dogs chased it up a tree," Frausto wrote on Facebook. "Welcome to the farms!"

Frausto said she called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which said the bear was tagged — often done for population research — and the agency will follow it.

"Not that I mind seeing wild animals around us, but a bear is a little out of my comfort zone," Frausto wrote.

In her 18 years living in Florida, Frausto said this was a first.

"We have coyotes, we have bobcats, we have panthers, we have blood-sucking mosquitoes. We have all these other things we have to worry about. Never thought about a bear," Frausto said.

According to the FWC's South Bear Management Unit, bear activity and range in Palm Beach County is considered "rare."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
FWC's South Bear Management Unit data, 2022.

In 2021, there were 5,726 bear-related calls in the South Bear Management Unit area, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, Lee, and Hendry counties.

According to the latest population estimate from the FWC, there were 1,040 black bears in that region in 2015.

John Ciliento
A bear in Jupiter Farms, 2022.

The bear was last seen around 12 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary said it's rare to see black bears in Palm Beach Bounty, but with more people moving to the area, more wildlife is getting displaced.

"This is a wild animal. It’s a good size wild animal. Keep yourselves safe. Notify the proper authorities. We don’t want anybody getting hurt. We don’t want the animal getting hurt. We don’t want to make the situation worse by agitating it or making it too friendly around people by feeding it," said Amy Kight, the executive director of the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kight also said she wants residents in this neighborhood to be more aware when stepping outside and make sure any garbage cans outside are closed or locked.

Wildlife officials said bears are always searching for food, so secure your garbage, pet food, and birdseed.

To report a bear encounter, or if you find a sick, injured, or dead black bear, call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Fwc
veronews.com

Magans Ocean Walk: Ocean view without oceanfront price

A love of the beach and a few nudges from the universe helped Brian and Joanne Duncanson end up in Vero Beach, with one happenstance after another shaping their decision to relocate in sunny Florida. Brian says that while they were visiting his mother in Orlando, they realized they needn’t...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Fun weekend at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The 17th annual Waterlily Celebration takes place on Sat., June 18 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach. Then on Sun., June 19, McKee will offer free admission to all fathers, stepfathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers, and great grandfathers with any paid admission in celebration of Father’s Day.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: American Icon Brewery closes; House on the River coming soon

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Missing child in Lake Worth Beach found safe

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Miguel has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child in Lake Worth Beach. The Sheriff's Office said Miguel Serapio, 12, was last seen on June 14. Miguel,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy