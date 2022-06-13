Recreation facilities and programs closed Thursday, June 23
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation programs and facilities will be closed Thursday, June 23 for a Recreation staff in-service day.
These facilities and services are CLOSED:
- All recreation programs (except childcare)
- Community centers and teen centers
- Environmental learning centers
- Indoor swimming pools
- Green Lake Small Craft Center
- Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center
These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:
- Parks
- Amy Yee Tennis Center
- Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory
- Colman and Mounger outdoor pools
- Sprayparks and Wading Pools (see this page for schedules)
- Boat ramps
- Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses
Comments / 0