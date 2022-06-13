ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Michigan man loses both arms after bomb explodes in his house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Michigan man loses both arms after a bomb exploded in his house (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DETROIT — A Michigan man has lost both arms after a bomb exploded in his house on Saturday, according to police.

A 38-year-old man remains in the hospital Monday after a bomb exploded in his house over the weekend. According to WDIV-TV, the man was allegedly handling an explosive device when it went off.

Warren Police Department told WDIV-TV that the man has a long criminal history. Investigators also found several other bombs, guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Detroit News said the dozens of firearms that were found in the home included handguns and rifles. The man’s criminal background included weapon charges and manufacturing explosive items which were both under investigation before the explosion happened.

WXYZ said that the man suffered severe injuries and lost both arms. The Michigan State Police bomb squad, WXYZ said removed several other explosive devices following the explosion.

The man’s identity has not yet been released but he remains in the hospital. No further information has been released.

