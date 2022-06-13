Man in FedEx polo, accomplice sought in Bronx shooting: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men, one of whom was dressed as a FedEx worker, pushed their way into a Bronx apartment and shot a man inside, authorities said Monday.

The duo struck around 9:20 a.m. June 8, when they approached an apartment door in a building near Willis Avenue and East 135th Street, according to the NYPD.

When a man answered the unit’s door, the assailants pushed their way inside, and one of the attackers shot the victim in the chest with a handgun, police said. The pair then stole the victim’s cellphone and fled the area in a black Nissan Rogue with a Connecticut license plate in the rear, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The NYPD described his condition as stable.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects, whose Nissan was last seen westbound on East 135th Street.

One of the suspects wore a black and purple FedEx polo shirt, and carried a box, authorities said. That suspect, who has a medium build and stands about 5-foot-9, also wore a blue face mask, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect, also described as about 5-foot-9 with a medium build, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black pants, and black sneakers.

