Salem, IL

2022 06/15 – Susan 'Sue' Elaine (Lippert) Tate

By Bruce Kropp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan “Sue” Elaine (Lippert) Tate, 66 years of age, of Salem, Illinois passed away early Sunday morning June 12, 2022, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. Sue was born in Centralia, Illinois to parents Robert and LaDonne (Hahn) Lippert on October 14, 1955. Sue graduated...

2022 06/25 – Susan E. Roper

Susan E. Roper, age 57 of Centralia, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ms. Roper was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 22, 1964, a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Mary Ellen (Commire) Roper. Susan worked for a time at Henry Ford Hospital and later worked at Arrow Group and Pulsar Plastics. She loved being with her family, spending time with her children, and watching her granddaughter grow. Susan loved all living creatures and enjoyed feeding squirrels by hand and birds. She also liked listening to music and dancing.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 06/17 – Rose L. Jackson

Rose Lucille Jackson, age 92, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Rose was completely devoted to her husband and family, and was involved in numerous church activities with John, with far too many to mention. She was involved with Adopt A Grandparent Program at Friendship Nursing Home in Nashville, Illinois, Meals On Wheels in Nashville, Illinois, and Maryville, Illinois, and the Deaf Ministry in Nashville, Illinois. Rose donated numerous and numerous hours to kitchen work for the church and feeding the masses through Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois, for Hurricane Katrina. She hosted numerous foreign students in her home and fed many shut-ins, assisting with feeding and clothing the homeless and battered women at Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois.
CENTRALIA, IL
Statewide: A century after the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
Three people receive minor injuries in Centralia crash

Three people were taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia for treatment of minor injuries following a van-pickup truck crash late Wednesday morning in Centralia. Centralia Police say a van driven by Dominic Figueroa of Bryant Lane in Salem was traveling westbound on Calumet approaching the Lincoln...
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 06/14 – Kathleen Marie 'Kay' Carter

Kathleen Marie “Kay” Carter, 72 of Alma, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. Kay was born on March 23, 1950, in Salem the daughter of Frank Samuel Bryan and Myrtle Marie (Fradenburg) Bryan. She married Verland Carter on February 21, 1981, in Mt. Vernon and he survives in Alma.
SALEM, IL
Annual Centralia area Memorial Day service held

The annual Memorial Day Service for the Centralia area was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022. The event was hosted by American Legion Post 446 and co-hosted by VFW Centralia Post 2055; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 176; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76; Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516; AMVETS Post 101; American Legion Post 446 Ladies Auxiliary; VFW Centralia Post 2055 Auxiliary; Daughters of the American Revolution; American War Mothers Chapter 12; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76 Auxiliary; Associate Members Vietnam Veterans of America; and Sons of American Legion Squadron 446.
CENTRALIA, IL
2 charged in New Athens, IL homicide

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide. The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.
NEW ATHENS, IL
Class X drug felony in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton citizen was charged with a Class X methamphetamine felony Wednesday by Madison County. Ashly L. Rexford, 37, of the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Litchfield man charged with beheading pregnant woman in Alton home

ALTON — A woman, nearly eight months pregnant, was decapitated in her home here, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend now faces murder charges in the deaths of the woman and her unborn child. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, was being held on $2 million bail in the deaths last week...
ALTON, IL
Wood River man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man was charged with burglary Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Coulton E. Faulstich, 19, of the 600 block of N. First Street, Wood River, was charged June 13 with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
WOOD RIVER, IL
4 charged after incident at Enclave Student Living

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people where charged in conjunction with an incident April 17 at Enclave Student Living, an apartment complex for SIUE students located on Illinois 157 near Woodland Elementary School. Lance D. Young, 20, of the first block of Wilson Hill Road, Wood River; and Austin L. Mestel, 18, of the 500 block of Forest Drive, Collinsville, were each charged June 14 with tampering with a security system, both Class 4 felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Litchfield Man Charged With Murders

A Litchfield man has been arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of a pregnant woman in Alton. Police report the body of Liese Dodd, age 22, was found in her Alton home on June 9. Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, faces multiple charges. Alton police reported the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Alton man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged with two felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Charles D. Thomas, 33, of the 1600 block of Piasa Street was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
ALTON, IL
Salem man arrested for unlawful restraint and domestic battery to grandmother

A 33-year-old Salem man has been arrested for domestic battery and unlawful restraint after allegedly briefly holding her against a wall of her apartment and refusing to let her leave or call the police on her phone. The incident occurred at a Mills Crossing apartment late Wednesday afternoon after Kyle...
SALEM, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, June 16th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 43-year-old Amanda Hunt of South James in Wamac was arrested by Wamac Police on an outstanding failure to appear traffic warrant. She remained in jail in lieu of $2,500 bond. 56-year-old Robert Allen of Perkins Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Drug cases filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of drug-related felony cases were filed Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Cheri L. Cott, 48, of Taylorville, was charged June 13 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Fire leads to arson arrest

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
Salem Softball Earns Pair Of Wins At West Frankfort Summer League

The Salem Lady Cats won a pair of games in the West Frankfort Softball Summer League winning their opener 7-3 over Waltonville. Lilly Blagoue was the winning pitcher and struck out 12. She also homered. Maya Susmena went 2-4 with 2 RBI. Bre Thurman was 2-4 and drove in 3 runs. Makenna Smith, Ally Roberts and Lauren Burge all added singles.
SALEM, IL

