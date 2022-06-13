Gift Ideas For Dad's & Grads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New government data shows grocery prices have gone up almost 12 percent since last year. It's a situation that's forcing some Oklahomans to get creative. Fox 25 spoke with Angela Mustachia in Moore to learn how she gets by. To avoid spending hundreds of dollars...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Father's Day is on Sunday, and 90 percent of the 1.2 million people in federal and state prisons are dads. Oklahoma's incarcerated dads are now able to stay connected while behind bars. Securus Technologies and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) began distributing free digital...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A movie shot in Oklahoma pre-pandemic is now available in streaming platforms across the country. La Nacion de las Mariposas, or The Nation of Butterflies stars internationally renowned actress Patricia Manterola, but the majority of the cast and crew is from Oklahoma. The film also stars and is directed by Felipe Oyarzo with Tulsa-based Levites Studios. It touches on a Latin American country's transformation that ends poverty, crime, and corruption.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A heat wave roiling the Midwest and South has pushed temperatures in the 90s, leaving many struggling to keep cool and keep energy bills down. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through Wednesday night for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The heat advisory stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Summer fun can turn into tragedy on the roadway. DUI data generally looks back at the number of crashes and death, but the website MoneyGeek says it is looking at that same data to develop a DUI forecast and determine dangerous drive times in the future.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced that the first cancer drug made entirely in Oklahoma is now ready to be tested on humans for the first time. The drug, called OK-1, was created by a researcher who started researching the compound 25 years ago. The drug is said...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the end of the 2021-22 school year rapidly approaching, many educators will be leaving school for the final time in the coming weeks. School districts in the U.S. are seeing increases in teacher resignations and retirements. KATU connected with a member of the Beaverton...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As we emerge from the COVID pandemic, a group of Oklahoma experts is looking at how to prevent another one from occurring. This week, the "Achieving A Healthy Oklahoma Initiative" announced recommendations to help the state make sure it's ready for future public health emergencies like COVID.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed charges against a local law firm as part of a multi-county grand jury indictment, accusing them of facilitating illegal medical marijuana operations. "They're criminal organizations, they're international and national organizations, they come into Oklahoma and set up shop to...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Board of Equalization, chaired by Governor Kevin Stitt, voted on Thursday to certify a balanced budget for the state of Oklahoma for Fiscal Year 2023. The budget includes a projected $2.7 billion in savings, with revenue and expenditures at $11.9 billion and $10.9 billion. “Government...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The findings of an independent investigation into the case against death row inmate Richard Glossip were released on Wednesday. A state lawmaker is now pushing for Glossip's case to be retried. Glossip has been behind bars for 25 years and Oklahoma Representative Kevin McDugle, R-District...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's tension between the Oklahoma Senate and the House over the need for inflation relief. Inflation numbers are at the highest levels in forty years, and it's taking a major toll on Oklahomans at the pump. But the state legislature is at a standstill over...
Oklahoma voters approved sweeping criminal justice reforms back in 2016. But now, 6 years later, only part of what voters demanded is being delivered. We've got your back, finding out why the investments promised for mental health and substance abuse treatments still aren't there and how budgeting issues at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections could be to blame.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has announced his appointments for a tax reform working group to study proposals in relation to the ongoing special session. "We're committed to a serious, mature conversation about tax reform, conducted in a thoughtful way," Treat said. "Oklahomans are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Did Oklahoma have the lowest eligible voter participation of any state in the November 2020 general election?. That's what the group Oklahoma United for Progress is saying. But is it true?. It turns out — according to data from the Pew Research Center —...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Death row inmate Richard Glossip is asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals not to set an execution date for him. He also announced that he plans to file a new post-conviction relief application within two weeks. The requests come on the heels of a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices are at record levels, and that's just the most visible thing that has gotten more expensive in our daily lives. With Oklahoma working on inflation relief at home, we wanted to know what Oklahoma's senators are doing to get some relief at their level.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The State House officially adjourned its special session called by the Governor. While representatives came to the table with a bundle of inflation relief bills, the Senate had a different approach. The Senate will have a inflation relief task force to study different tax...
