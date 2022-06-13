ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gift Ideas For Dad's & Grads

By WATCH>>>>>>
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year celebrating Father’s Day and graduations can pose some real challenges. Yet, it’s...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahomans finding ways to save money on groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New government data shows grocery prices have gone up almost 12 percent since last year. It's a situation that's forcing some Oklahomans to get creative. Fox 25 spoke with Angela Mustachia in Moore to learn how she gets by. To avoid spending hundreds of dollars...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Morning Milestones: Lenox Skincare Shoutout

You know we love sharing your milestones here on Living Oklahoma!. A big shoutout to Lenox Skincare, they are celebrating the opening of their new North location!. From all of us at Living Oklahoma, Congrats to Lenox Skincare!. Share your Morning Milestones with us by sending an email to livingok@okcfox.com....
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Consumer Watch: Latest Oklahoma film hits streaming services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A movie shot in Oklahoma pre-pandemic is now available in streaming platforms across the country. La Nacion de las Mariposas, or The Nation of Butterflies stars internationally renowned actress Patricia Manterola, but the majority of the cast and crew is from Oklahoma. The film also stars and is directed by Felipe Oyarzo with Tulsa-based Levites Studios. It touches on a Latin American country's transformation that ends poverty, crime, and corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
okcfox.com

How to keep your house cool, energy bills low as heat wave roils parts of US

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A heat wave roiling the Midwest and South has pushed temperatures in the 90s, leaving many struggling to keep cool and keep energy bills down. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through Wednesday night for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The heat advisory stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.
ASHEVILLE, NC
okcfox.com

Cool Off with a Key Lime Concrete from Freddy's Frozen Custard

Freddy's District Manager, Kim Heitz, stops by the Living Oklahoma studios with a great way to cool things down this summer!. To find a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers location near you, head to freddys.com. It's a great place to celebrate your Major Milestones!. This segment is sponsored by Freddy's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Consumer Watch: Most dangerous driving days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Summer fun can turn into tragedy on the roadway. DUI data generally looks back at the number of crashes and death, but the website MoneyGeek says it is looking at that same data to develop a DUI forecast and determine dangerous drive times in the future.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Living Oklahoma#Tipsontv Com#Ecobee Gateway
okcfox.com

Wellness Wednesday: Preparing for future public health emergencies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As we emerge from the COVID pandemic, a group of Oklahoma experts is looking at how to prevent another one from occurring. This week, the "Achieving A Healthy Oklahoma Initiative" announced recommendations to help the state make sure it's ready for future public health emergencies like COVID.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

$2.7B in savings projected in state certified budget

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Board of Equalization, chaired by Governor Kevin Stitt, voted on Thursday to certify a balanced budget for the state of Oklahoma for Fiscal Year 2023. The budget includes a projected $2.7 billion in savings, with revenue and expenditures at $11.9 billion and $10.9 billion. “Government...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
okcfox.com

New findings released in Richard Glossip death row case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The findings of an independent investigation into the case against death row inmate Richard Glossip were released on Wednesday. A state lawmaker is now pushing for Glossip's case to be retried. Glossip has been behind bars for 25 years and Oklahoma Representative Kevin McDugle, R-District...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Report finds prison budgeting problems as criminal justice reforms remain unfunded

Oklahoma voters approved sweeping criminal justice reforms back in 2016. But now, 6 years later, only part of what voters demanded is being delivered. We've got your back, finding out why the investments promised for mental health and substance abuse treatments still aren't there and how budgeting issues at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections could be to blame.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

PPT Greg Treat announces membership of tax reform working group

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has announced his appointments for a tax reform working group to study proposals in relation to the ongoing special session. "We're committed to a serious, mature conversation about tax reform, conducted in a thoughtful way," Treat said. "Oklahomans are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy