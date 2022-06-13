Gift Ideas For Dad's & Grads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A movie shot in Oklahoma pre-pandemic is now available in streaming platforms across the country. La Nacion de las Mariposas, or The Nation of Butterflies stars internationally renowned actress Patricia Manterola, but the majority of the cast and crew is from Oklahoma. The film also stars and is directed by Felipe Oyarzo with Tulsa-based Levites Studios. It touches on a Latin American country's transformation that ends poverty, crime, and corruption.

