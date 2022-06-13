ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Virgil Issues Apology to Anyone That He “Wronged” Over the Years

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE/WCW star Virgil announced that he suffered two massive strokes. Virgil later stated that he also has cancer and needs help with ongoing medical bills. On Sunday, Virgil issued the following statement via Twitter:. “I want to take the time & say thankful for...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

“Cowboy” Bob Orton Addresses His Son Randy’s Injury

Randy Orton could miss the remainder of the year due to a legitimate injury. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton discussed his son’s injury in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com. “He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care...
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Successfully Undergoes Surgery This Week

Sasha Banks recently had eye surgery while on an indefinite suspension from WWE. On Tuesday, Dr. Newsom of Newsome Eye in Tampa Bay, Florida, revealed how Banks underwent PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) surgery with him. PRK surgery is a suitable option to Lasik for people who participate in high-impact sports. “We...
WWE
PWMania

Tyson Fury Wants Exhibition Match with The Rock and Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Tyson Fury wants to fight WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an exhibition match. While Fury, 33, has announced that he would retire from boxing, he recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and discussed possible exhibition bouts in the near future. The Rock and Celebrity...
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Virgil
Person
Chris Jericho
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Opening Up Donut Shop Together In L.A.

Sonya Deville and Many Rose wil soon be opening their own donut store in the Los Angeles, California area. In a new interview with Forbes, Deville spoke about the new business venture, which will be called “DaMandyz Donutz.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

William Regal Says He “Would Have Died in 1999” and Owes Vince McMahon His Life

William Regal was asked whether he had any Vince McMahon stories on his Gentleman Villain podcast, and this was his response. “People would think I would have all kinds of stuff, but I don’t. There’s going to be people who don’t like my answer right now. I have nothing but a great relationship. Doesn’t matter what’s happened recently. I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I’ve never got too friendly with him because I knew, and which had happened, and it still doesn’t change my view of him, that one day, he may want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great, working relationship with him. I’ve been very easy to work with as far as not bothering like, ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, and I went on. That was my attitude by the time I got to the WWE. I was very happy. As far as being a top star, a lot of people say things about me, ‘You should have been this or should have been that.’ I was very happy because I’d nearly lost my family because of my stupidity in 1997 and 1998. I was very happy working 160-180 days a year, going on, and spending time at home with my children and my wife and not being away all the time because I’ve known a lot of my friends who have ended up very rich and very miserable, or losing all the families, and in many cases died, and I didn’t want that.”
WWE
PWMania

Jake Atlas Reportedly Finished with AEW Following Arrest and Injury

Jake Atlas is said to have left AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, Atlas was arrested in Orlando on Monday, May 23 for domestic abuse on his long-term spouse. For more information on the arrest and incident, click here. Atlas was arrested while recovering from a ruptured ACL suffered in a bout against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage on January 7th, which was only Atlas’ second match for the company. In mid-February, he had surgery.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Killer Kross Reveals Original Plans For Promo Segment With Adam Cole Before NXT In Your House

Killer Kross recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NXT Champion spoke about a promo segment between himself and Adam Cole building up their title showdown at NXT In Your House 2021, and how he planned to say something that WWE officials ended up nixing.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Hebner To Retire As Referee Following IMPACT Slammiversary 2022

This Sunday marks the end of the road for Brian Hebner’s career as an active referee in the pro wrestling business. The veteran pro wrestling official, who is the son of legendary former WWE referee Earl Hebner, mentioned his intentions on retiring as a referee during the latest edition of his official podcast.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Road Rager Taping Results for 6/17/2022

The Road Rager episode of AEW Rampage on Friday was taped Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, shortly after Dynamite ended. The following are full spoilers:. – A significant number of people left before the Rampage tapings began. – Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin in the opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PWMania

Looking At The Jeff Hardy Situation

Yesterday, All Elite Wrestling star, Jeff Hardy made news online when it was reported that he was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than three and a half times the legal limit. Reportedly, Hardy was detained early Monday after he performed a concert at a Dave and Buster’s in Orlando, Florida. Hardy was weaving in and out of traffic and his erratic driving prompted calls to the authorities of a possibly intoxicated driver.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Tony Khan Explains How The Forbidden Door Concept Came About, Possibly Becoming Annual Tradition

Tony Khan continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month in Chicago, Illinois. During a recent discussion with the folks from ComicBook.com, the AEW and ROH President spoke about the events that led to The Forbidden Door show, working with NJPW booker Gedo on the event and whether or not it could become a regular annual stop on AEW’s PPV calendar.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Fandango Clarifies His Wrestling Future After Teasing Retirement

Former WWE superstar Dirty Dango (Fandango) appeared to announce his retirement in March when he tweeted:. “I’ll be stepping away from the ring in a couple months. Goodbye forever.”. Many interpreted Dango’s tweet as a retirement announcement, but in an interview with the Dropkick Podcast at WrestleCon, he clarified...
WWE
PWMania

Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Erica Leigh

On the very first edition of Independent Wrestling Spotlight, I had the chance to sit down with one of the best young independent wrestling stars around today, Erica Leigh. Leigh’s start was a bit different from most other independent wrestlers, but she has come such a long way in such a short time. The future is indeed bright for her.
WWE
PWMania

Drew McIntyre Says He Called Out John Cena for a Match but Cena “Hasn’t Reciprocated”

Drew McIntyre discussed a possible match against John Cena during an interview on WWE’s The Bump. “John’s always been such an inspiration to me. I wish I would’ve followed his mindset and work ethic when I was younger rather than just observing it. I think I got things handed to me a little easier when I was younger, I lost perspective and I had to get fired to realize what I had lost and realize to be happier than just being a water boy and giving it my all. I thought to myself what would Cena do? He would work his butt off 24/7 because he realizes how fortunate he was to get the opportunities that he got. He made them happen, it wasn’t just gifted to him and he made it happen and he was rewarded for his hard work. And I really took on that Cena style of work ethic and I do it to this day. When I tore the biceps right off my arm I went right into the same rehab place that he went to and said give me the Cena treatment.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on AEW Pulling All Jeff Hardy Advertising, AAA Triplemania Update

Following his recent DUI arrest, AEW officials are said to have requested WarnerMedia to “stop all advertising of Jeff Hardy.”. We previously mentioned that AEW stopped advertising the Triple Threat Ladder Match for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was set to feature The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, shortly after we broke the news of Hardy’s arrest here on PWMania.com on Monday afternoon.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Responds to Bill Demott in Regards to Jeff Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Bill DeMott earlier stated that Jeff Hardy should be held liable for all charges after being arrested for DUI. Following AEW’s public declaration, a fan wrote the following. “What about @MATTHARDYBRAND who was getting drunk with him and let him drive knowing...
WWE

