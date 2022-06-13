ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

System Shock remake gets a spooky new trailer but still no release date

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The System Shock remake has received a spooky new trailer but we’re still none the wiser about when exactly it’s due to release.

Revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2022 , fans of the original game got to see how much has changed since 1994. In the trailer, we get a lot of vague computer imagery along with some gameplay that shows off a much-needed visual upgrade. Somehow, the game’s original charm seems to have survived the portal into 2022 visuals.

Currently in development with Nightdive Studios, who previously worked on Quake (2021) and Doom 64 (2020) the remake was first announced in 2015 and has been trudging along ever since. We last heard in April of this year that the System Shock remake is "largely complete," and judging by the look of that recent trailer, we probably won’t be waiting too long to get our hands on it.

As part of its appearance at the PC Gaming Show, System Shock producer Warren Spector chatted with PC Gamer about what went into bringing the classic action-adventure game to a new generation. When asked about the challenges of creating a new System Shock, Spector revealed that the graphics were obviously a difficult element to tackle: "We did the best we could, but it was pretty primitive back then," Spector reveals.

When asked if Spector thought modern gamers understood the impact that the original System Shock - in terms of gameplay systems, narrative structure, etc. - had on many of the games that came after it, Spector said: "I’m not sure if people see the influence [..] but I think the rest of the world is going to get the chance now to experience it, and I think they’ll see not just that they're having fun playing this game but also see that other games followed in its footsteps."

Finally, it’s been such a long time since Spector has worked on a System Shock game, the developer joked that "it'll be a new experience for me too" after revealing he has forgotten a lot about the game.

If you’re curious about what else we can look forward to playing in the near future, take a look at our list of new games 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Spector
IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Shock#Video Game#Nightdive Studios
GamesRadar

Thor: Love and Thunder is rated PG-13 – for partial nudity

Thor: Love and Thunder has scored a PG-13 rating – and one of the reasons might be a tad surprising. Per FilmRatings.com (opens in new tab), the movie is rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity." From the trailer,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
GamesRadar

Here's how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream

Want to know how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream before it kicks off later today? You, my friend, are in the right place. Earlier this week, Capcom held a showcase to show off new Resident Evil and Monster Hunter content. While fans didn't get the Dragon's Dogma 2 announcement they were hoping for, game director Hideaki Itsuno revealed that a 10th Anniversary event is happening today.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Wild Men’ Review: A Midlife Crisis Leads to Viking Cosplay in Thomas Daneskov’s Amusing Comedy

Click here to read the full article. What happens when you want to go back to nature, only to find that nature is not at all welcoming? If you’re the midlife-crisis-beset Martin (Rasmus Bjerg), the hangdog protagonist of “Wild Men,” you might figure that after 10 days of trying to rough it in the wild as a landlocked Viking, it would be a good time to trek out of the Norwegian woods and seek snacks, beer, smokes and other necessities at a roadside service station minimart. Trouble is, as we see during the opening minutes of Thomas Daneskov’s gently absurdist comedy,...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy