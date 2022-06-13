System Shock remake gets a spooky new trailer but still no release date

The System Shock remake has received a spooky new trailer but we’re still none the wiser about when exactly it’s due to release.

Revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2022 , fans of the original game got to see how much has changed since 1994. In the trailer, we get a lot of vague computer imagery along with some gameplay that shows off a much-needed visual upgrade. Somehow, the game’s original charm seems to have survived the portal into 2022 visuals.

Currently in development with Nightdive Studios, who previously worked on Quake (2021) and Doom 64 (2020) the remake was first announced in 2015 and has been trudging along ever since. We last heard in April of this year that the System Shock remake is "largely complete," and judging by the look of that recent trailer, we probably won’t be waiting too long to get our hands on it.

As part of its appearance at the PC Gaming Show, System Shock producer Warren Spector chatted with PC Gamer about what went into bringing the classic action-adventure game to a new generation. When asked about the challenges of creating a new System Shock, Spector revealed that the graphics were obviously a difficult element to tackle: "We did the best we could, but it was pretty primitive back then," Spector reveals.

When asked if Spector thought modern gamers understood the impact that the original System Shock - in terms of gameplay systems, narrative structure, etc. - had on many of the games that came after it, Spector said: "I’m not sure if people see the influence [..] but I think the rest of the world is going to get the chance now to experience it, and I think they’ll see not just that they're having fun playing this game but also see that other games followed in its footsteps."

Finally, it’s been such a long time since Spector has worked on a System Shock game, the developer joked that "it'll be a new experience for me too" after revealing he has forgotten a lot about the game.

If you’re curious about what else we can look forward to playing in the near future, take a look at our list of new games 2022 .