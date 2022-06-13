Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard

A black bear sighting in a woman's backyard over the weekend is the talk of a Jupiter Farms community. Home surveillance video showed a large bear climbing down a tree just feet from Belinda Eve Frausto's home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then running off into the woods. Seconds later,...
The Sunshine State is living up to its name as the heat index reached above 100 degrees Thursday. But there are some that are using the weather to their advantage. "It's usually raining at this point or it's 95 degrees after 6 o'clock," said John Hornberger who went out to eat after taking shelter from the heat.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Waterfront in West Palm Beach is hosting "Summer in Paradise." The campaign will feature live music, movies, and even a scavenger hunt. It's on until Aug. 31. Residents and guests are invited to participate in the free activities downtown throughout the summer. The...
SYNOPSIS: The details about the different signs exhibited if you have a mold problem lurking in your house. What symptoms can the mold problem cause you is also mentioned? Learn more. Signs and Symptoms of a Mold Problem in Home. BY: Kert Steward, STOP Restoration of Port St. Lucie. Do...
The funeral procession for Fish and Wildlife Officer Kyle Lee Patterson, who was killed in St. Lucie County in a wrong-way crash, will be coming through Indian River County on I-95 following his service at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie. The procession will be heading to Christmas Cemetery.
A Ru Ru's Tacos and Tequila may be headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach.
The signature building, at 1132 N. Dixie Highway, with its Art Deco tower was built in 1949 and has an expansive outdoor patio area.
...
Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
Four Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down in the past two weeks after failing a state restaurant inspection. Villa Rosano, 9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, was ordered closed after an inspection June 10. It had one high-priority, two intermediate and two basic violations. The high-priority violation was the...
All South Florida counties except Okeechobee are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade are listed as "high" while Okeechobee dropped to "medium" after...
As many Florida residents struggle to find affordable housing, there are still plenty of people moving to the Sunshine State. The latest census data shows that more and more residents of Florida have a New York birth certificate. John Ries is a native New Yorker who now calls South Florida...
Danielle Rosaria has been dreading father-related school events since her domestic partner Ryan Fisher passed away a few weeks after their daughter Kelsee’s first birthday. Only 37, Fisher, a sales manager at Vista BMW Coconut Creek in Margate, passed away at home, quietly in his sleep, on the morning of January 7, 2020.
Family, friends and fellow law enforcement will gather Friday on the Treasure Coast to say goodbye to a Florida wildlife officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County last week. The funeral service for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission senior investigator Kyle Patterson, 35, will...
Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Miguel has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child in Lake Worth Beach. The Sheriff's Office said Miguel Serapio, 12, was last seen on June 14. Miguel,...
Artisan Markets: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Unique artisan and handcrafted items with offerings from artisans, crafters, bakers and more. Enjoy a meal out:Hot restaurant deals for summer dining. Saturday. JoJo's Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Carlin Park, near Gumbo...
Many parents are looking forward to finally being able to get their toddlers and babies vaccinated against COVID-19 after an FDA advisory panel recommended coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months to 5 years old. The issue now goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
Comments / 2