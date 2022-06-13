ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA black bear sighting in a woman's backyard over the weekend is the talk of a Jupiter Farms community. Home surveillance video showed a large bear climbing down a tree just feet from Belinda Eve Frausto's home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then running off into the woods. Seconds later,...

www.wflx.com

