Pine Island, MN

State health officials take over Pine Island care center

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – A care center in Pine Island has been taken over by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). A temporary restraining order was issued on Friday in Ramsey County which allowed MDH to take over Pine Haven Care Center on Saturday over concerns that a growing list of...

fox9.com

State takes over nursing home with unpaid bills, inability to make payroll

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health has assumed control of Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island due to concerns over unpaid bills and the safety and care of residents. A Ramsey County judge granted the temporary order Friday, June 10 and the state took control of...
KIMT

Rochester 'Jeremiah Program' to offer relief to employees at the gas pump

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nonprofit organization Jeremiah Program is helping single mothers achieve financial and occupational success nationwide, and now they're helping their employees. The ‘gas card’ initiative will support hourly workers in response to nationwide increases in cost of living. The program will give all of its hourly...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Hennepin County Siblings Have Confirmed Cases Of Measles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Health Department is investigating two confirmed cases of measles in siblings who live in Hennepin County. Officials say the two children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit to a country where measles is common. The preschool-aged children were not vaccinated. One has been hospitalized due to measles complications. The state health department, Hennepin County Public Health, along with hospital and clinic staff, are working to notify people who may have been exposed. Health officials have shared concerns because vaccination rates for measles, mumps, and rubella are down 2% for 2-year-old children since the pandemic started. The MDH has alerted health care providers to keep a close eye out for patients with symptoms of measles. Those symptoms include high fever, cough, and a rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

More accessible cheesesteaks? Yes please!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - June is Dysphagia Awareness Month!. This common disease makes swallowing difficult. It can affect more than 40 percent of people in nursing facilities. So many people can go to any restaurant and not even think twice about what we can and cannot eat. But, that's not the case for everyone.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

2 cases of measles confirmed in Minnesota preschool siblings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two cases of measles have been confirmed in preschool-aged children who are siblings and live in Hennepin County. The Minnesota Department of Health and Hennepin County Public Health are investigating the measles cases. The two children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Rochester Township board denies development over rookery

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester township's planning and zoning board has denied the development threatening a blue heron nesting site. Tuesday evening's board meeting was the first time elected officials heard from the public on the issue. A local activist group, Save the Rookery, is working to preserve the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
Sasquatch 107.7

Three People Recommended To Fill Judge Vacancy in Austin

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Commission on Judicial Selection announced its three recommendations for consideration to fill the vacancy upon the retirement of Kevin Lund. Governor Tim Walz the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection to begin accepting applications for the vacancy in the state's Third Judicial District in late April.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Former Minnesota oil executive convicted of securities fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former oil industry executive from Minnesota who co-founded a facility that loaded crude from the North Dakota oil patch onto rail cars has been convicted in a stock manipulation scheme. A federal jury earlier this week found Michael Reger guilty of securities fraud. The conviction...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Austin Public Schools to ask voters for a tax increase

AUSTIN, Minn. – If voters don’t approve a referendum increase in school funding, Austin Public Schools says there will be budget cuts that would affect class sizes and student programs. On Monday, the Austin Public School Board approved plans for an operating levy increase as part of the...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Walz maintains big money advantage in election campaign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is maintaining a strong financial advantage over Republican Scott Jensen for the fall election campaign. The Walz campaign says it has raised $1.8 million since Jan. 1 and has $4.5 million in cash on hand. The campaign says that bankroll is a record for a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign at this point in the election cycle. The Jensen campaign says it has raised $472,000 since January and has $660,000 left in the bank. Jensen spent heavily in his campaign to secure the GOP endorsement, while Walz faced no opposition for his party’s backing for a second term.
MINNESOTA STATE

