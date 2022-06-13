ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Football: 4 Fire Freshmen of the Past

By Lauren Dangel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Notre Dame Fighting Irish talent is in the spotlight as the recruiting game gets hotter and hotter under new head coach Marcus Freeman. You could say the kids are all right as we head into the new season. As we get hyped for the potential of the new Irish era,...

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: The Irish using a Ferrari for a 5-Star running back is a different vibe

Without question, the style and stakes for Notre Dame Football recruiting have gone up considerably ever since Marcus Freeman took over the Fighting Irish head coaching position from Brian Kelly back in December. What was sold for over a decade with; shopping down a different aisle, traits, RKG’s, and whatever else Kelly tried to push — Freeman just isn’t having it anymore.
Notre Dame football: Irish shown some love in recent 2022 rankings

The Notre Dame football team should be one of the best in the country this season, and one media expert certainly thinks so. The 2022 college football season cannot get here soon enough, as it is going to be interesting to see what this Notre Dame football team looks like under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish nearly played their way to a College Football Playoff berth last season but ended up playing in the Fiesta Bowl, where they blew a huge lead in Freeman’s first game at the helm.
Notre Dame Football: Building a College World Series Lineup

It shouldn’t be news to you all at this point. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball squad is headed to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years — and for just the third time in program history — after toppling the #1 Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend. The Irish were no scrub underdog, of course, but beating a heavily-favored Vols team in their own stadium was still a move that stunned most of the country, while also providing a massive reason for ND to back up the Brinks truck for head coach Link Jarrett, especially because his alma mater, Florida State, just fired their coach and will most certainly target him for the role.
Ohio State world reacts to Marcus Freeman comments

You can’t have a rivalry without a rival and new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is making himself really known among Ohio State Buckeye fans. Freeman, who is an Ohio State grad and worked as a grad assistant there in 2010, took a pot shot at his former school’s lack of academic prowess during an interview with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.
Area Teams Bow Out of Softball Quarterfinals

Campbell Kloack of Northwest High School recorded a pair of hits in the Mounties’ 1-0 loss to Stevensville Lakeshore in the MHSAA Division 2 softball quarterfinals. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (June 14, 2022 8:20 PM) Two area teams lost by a total of two runs in quarterfinal...
Elkhart Police Saga: The Wolverines

When Keith Cooper accepted a settlement from the City of Elkhart for his wrongful conviction in a 1996 armed robbery and attempted murder, it was the largest wrongful conviction settlement in Indiana history according to the University of Michigan Law School’s National Registry of Exonerations. It cost taxpayers $7.5...
Three Benton Harbor Sisters Graduate Early, Youngest is Just 14

A West Michigan family is celebrating times three as these Benton Harbor sisters are graduating from high school this year - and the youngest is just 14-years old. T'Shonti Spencer graduated in 2021 at the age of 16, sister T'Liyah got her diploma a few months later at the age of 15. Now the youngest Spencer, Diamond is graduating at the tender age of 14.
The Great Race coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
Superintendent resigns from Benton Harbor Area Schools

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, Andre Townsel has resigned from his position. The school system officially accepted his resignation on Tuesday evening, as Townsel leaves to become the first Black superintendent in Calvert County, Maryland. He will remain in his position at Benton Harbor Area...
Power outages persist after Monday night’s storms

Winds topping 70 miles per hour, hail and heavy rain, plus lightning that lit up the sky kept weather interesting during the rounds of severe weather on Monday evening, June 13. Today, the clean-up begins. Reports of downed trees, limbs and branches and downed power lines dot the region. More...
Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
South Bend Police respond to shooting on Huey Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot on South Bend’s west side on Wednesday night. South Bend Police were called to the 100 block of Huey Street around 7:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting. According to police, there is one male victim...
South Bend Police officer retires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Longtime South Bend Police officer Mark Chabot, who was facing termination, has retired. The Board of Public Safety approved his retirement at their meeting on Wednesday. In April, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski submitted a letter to the board recommending Chabot's termination. At the same time, Chabot...
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Say goodbye to Bendix. A huge piece of the past is being demolished on South Bend’s west side. The demolition permit calls for the destruction of five separate buildings with nearly 400,000 square feet of space (buildings 2, 2A, 2B, 3, and 3A). “I...
One male injured in Huey Street shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Huey Street for reports of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say that one male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. He has been transported to a local hospital. This...
