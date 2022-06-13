Netflix reveals the official title for Knives Out 2

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is once again on the case. The follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out now has a title: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion is set to star Craig alongside a who’s who of potential suspects. Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista are all set to appear. As for the premise? That's one mystery yet to be uncovered.

Taking to Twitter , Johnson has revealed the thinking behind the title for the sequel formerly known as Knives Out 2, as well as a hint at Glass Onion potentially heading in a different direction to the 2019 original whodunnit.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," the director wrote. "It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

He continued, "When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to stream on Netflix in Holiday 2022. A third movie is also planned, thanks to a deal worth $450 million . For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows you can watch right now.