Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last...

KXII.com

Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer. Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July. A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued...
SAVOY, TX
KXII.com

Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Police say they arrested one person in the search for the missing Honey Grove teen girl. An Amber Alert went out early Thursday morning for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Police say Braxton’s mom, Amanda Taylor, arrived home from work just after midnight to find her daughter...
HONEY GROVE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

DART contract driver Assefa Lemma arrested for raping disabled woman

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for more potential victims of Samson Assefa Lemma, a DART contract driver who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.Police said Lemma, 44, picked up the 23-year-old victim from her home in Garland on June 6. The woman has a diagnosed mental disability. Lemma was supposed to take her to work. Detectives said evidence indicates that during the transport Lemma sexually assaulted the victim.He was employed as a contract driver to transport people with disabilities for DART.  Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lemma. He was arrested on June 14 just before 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 3000 block of Lake Terrace Drive, in Wylie.Lemma is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond was set at the time of this report. If anyone has additional information involving Lemma they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce welfare concern in Frisco Lakes resolved peacefully

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated as more information was made available. The Frisco Police Department released an update at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, June 16, concerning a situation in the Frisco Lakes neighborhood. "Earlier today, the subject at the center of the welfare concern in Frisco Lakes was peacefully...
starlocalmedia.com

Eight incidents of theft reported in McKinney since June 7

McKinney Police Department officers responded to eight thefts and other incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data. - 12 p.m. June 7, theft at a commercial/office building on the 1400 block of N. McDonald Street. - 2 p.m. June 7, theft of a firearm from...
MCKINNEY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Officers Track 2 Murder Suspects To Missouri

Hopkins County officers tracked two murder suspects to Missouri, where they were reported to have been apprehended and were in custody Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Sheriff’s deputies found an abandoned vehicle when checking out a report of someone’s personal items being located on...
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to robbery at department store

On Friday, June 10, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a robbery at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Road. It was one of several thefts reported from June 7-14 in Plano, according to community crime map data. Sixteen various theft incidents were reported, including...
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Officer Involved Shooting

The Paris Police Department issued a press release Tuesday about the officer-involved shooting in June of 2021 that left a Paris man paralyzed from the waist down. The department was concerned that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage was released on social media, triggering misleading and inflammatory comments. According to the Paris News, the officially released video shows that officers ordered “Coco” Carico to drop his rifle. Instead, Carico turned his back on the officers and began walking back indoors. Police then shot him. The Texas Rangers investigating the incident determined the shooting was justified, and the grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. The PD press release is on our website. Meanwhile, prominent attorney Lee Merritt of Dallas says he is filing a Civil Rights lawsuit.
PARIS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Woman Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Husband

A Denton County woman is under arrest, accused of murder in the shooting death of her husband. According to Denton Police, at about 10 p.m. on April 25, a woman called 911 to say her husband had been shot. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive to...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Paris Police releases unseen body camera footage from officer-involved shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris released their version, including 20 minutes of unseen footage, from the fateful night an officer-involved shooting left one person paralyzed and another tased and charged. According to the footage from Paris Police Officer Derek Bristow’s body camera, on the night of June...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sentencing For Man Who Killed Lone Oak Residence

A sentencing hearing begins Monday ( 06.13.22) in Hunt County for a Caddo Mills man accused of fatally stabbing another man after an incident Greenville Police said was road rage. The state accuses Robert Paul Nichlson of killing Bruce Edward Smith, III, of Lone Oak, in April 2020. Nichlson faces up to life in prison.
LONE OAK, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Fire discussing efficient ways to handle non-emergency calls

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The efficiency of Sherman’s Fire Department was brought up during this year’s city council budget discussion. One topic of discussion was whether there were more efficient ways to handle non-emergency calls. Sherman Chief of Police Zachary Flores says “what we know is that people call...
SHERMAN, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Father and Son Convicted in Massive Ponzi Scheme

Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Scott Graham/Unsplash. Several North Texas families ended up falling to a serious Ponzi scheme. Over nearly two decades, prosecutors allege James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded 40 victim investors of nearly $6 million. CBS DFW reports that the pair operated an accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas. They promised their victim's high-interest returns of up to 10%.

