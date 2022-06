(St. Paul, MN) -- The FBI is now saying a man charged with sextortion in St. Paul could have more than 1,000 victims. Thirty-one-year-old Yue Vang pleaded guilty to charges of victimizing over 500 young girls earlier this month. The FBI has spent two years conducting this investigation, and special agent Brenda Born tells Fox-9 this is the largest case she has been a part of. Born says there are victims of Vang in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and ten other countries. The FBI has set up a website with the usernames on social media platforms Vang used to entice the girls in an effort to get more to come forward.

