Traffic returns to normal after crash causes major backup on state Route 8 in Akron

 3 days ago

A crash significantly delayed southbound traffic Monday afternoon on state Route 8 near Akron's Central Interchange.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a backup north to the bridge over the Little Cuyahoga River as of 12:35 p.m.

Traffic patterns recently changed in this area due to construction.

Traffic had returned to a normal pace by 1:45 p.m., according to ODOT's highway cameras.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Traffic returns to normal after crash causes major backup on state Route 8 in Akron

JESUS LOVES YOU
3d ago

and this is what happens when you try to do too many projects at one time and not completing anything and changing patterns especially when people don't live here in the city or even in the county they just come through painting and changing things to fit their imagination and a truly need to get out there and drive it to see if it makes sense ODOT please make all of these changes make sense before more people get injured or die thank you

#Traffic Accident
