The Artist: Welcome to Wondurland

In Wes Schlagenhauf Is Dying, a slim, 75-minute meta-movie about a trio of aspiring filmmakers, there’s a repeated gag where two characters rapidly allow themselves to daydream over where their independent movie might take them. They rattle off the usual suspects (Sundance, Toronto or the impossible holy grail of Cannes) and it’s part of the joke that they also tuck in several less auspicious events — including Tribeca, the festival where Wes actually played this week. The moment feels too tossed-off to have been added specifically for the movie’s festival berth, which makes it even more appropriate. The Tribeca Film Festival, which finishes up this weekend in Manhattan, has never really gained the cultural foothold of Sundance or Toronto, to the point of currently undergoing a branding as the “Tribeca Festival” — sort of a more monied, East Coast version of South by Southwest, minus the indie rock.

