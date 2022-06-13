Gov. Lamont announces pilot program to help homeless children get high-quality early learning experiences

Gov. Ned Lamont announced today a new housing pilot program to help homeless children get high-quality early learning experiences.

The 'Head Start on Housing Initiative' will provide children with high-quality early learning experiences to prepare them for kindergarten.

It will also require head start agencies to seek out and prioritize homeless children for enrollment to help the child thrive despite their family's challenges.

"Stable housing is among the most important components of a child's development and wellbeing, and by expanding this pilot program using federal housing vouchers we will be able to connect more young families to a place they can call home," Lamont says.